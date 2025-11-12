Deputy Minister Nomalungelo Gina: Media launch of first oral cholera vaccine clinical trial

Minister of Health, Dr Moetsoaledi.

CEO, Biovac, Mr Morena Makhoana.

Biovac Chairperson and DSTI DDG, Dr Mmboneni Moufhe.

Gates Foundation -SA, Ms Matshidiso Masire.

ELMA Foundation, Heather Sherwin.

SAMRC leadership led by Professor Ntobeko Ntusi.

Wits University representatives.

PHRU and P95

The CEO and Senior Management of Baragwanath Hospital.

Senior management both Health and DSTI.

Ladies and gentlemen.

I am excited and privileged to join you at this historic moment to be part of the launch of the first oral cholera vaccine clinical trial developed here in South Africa.

Cholera remains a dangerous disease that continues to threaten the lives and wellbeing of many communities across Africa.

The fact that we are gathered here to witness the start of this pivotal trial for a South African-developed oral cholera vaccine is both a scientific achievement, and a symbol of hope to many people.

While the vaccine is undergoing clinical testing, this is part of the process to get the vaccine registered in our country and WHO prequalified. What we are celebrating today is the capability and confidence that South Africa now possesses the ability to design, develop, and test and manufacture vaccines from within our own borders.

This achievement is not the work of one organisation alone. It is the result of partnerships which includes Biovac, SAMRC, industry partners, academic researchers, and global funders such as the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, local philanthropy, the ELMA foundation and international collaborators from Germany, South Korea and the European Union.

It is through such collaboration that we are transforming our vision for a home-grown vaccine ecosystem into a reality. Public – Private -Partnerships like this one demonstrate how much more we can achieve when science, policy, and investment work hand in hand to improve lives.

The Department of Science, Technology and Innovation’s Decadal Plan (2022–2032) places health innovation at the very centre of South Africa’s science and technology agenda.

One of the core objectives of the Decadal Plan is to build domestic capabilities for the discovery, development, and local manufacturing of vaccines.

This aligns directly with the African Union’s goal for continental vaccine self-reliance and our government’s broader Economic Reconstruction and Recovery Plan. Together, these frameworks aim to ensure that by 2040, Africa will be producing at least 60% of the vaccines it requires.

To achieve this, the DSTI is implementing the Vaccine Innovation and Manufacturing Strategy, which supports the development of vaccines targeting diseases of local and regional importance including Rift Valley fever, human papillomavirus (HPV), respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and hepatitis B.

This oral cholera vaccine project adds to that growing pipeline of innovation and reflects how government, researchers, and industry are aligning efforts to strengthen Africa’s preparedness against current and future pandemics.

Colleagues and friends, through sustained investment, partnerships, and policy support, we are cultivating a vibrant innovation ecosystem capable of delivering health solutions not only for South Africans but for the entire continent.

Let me take this opportunity to commend the scientists, researchers, funders, and institutions who have brought us to this point.

Your work represents the best of what science can achieve when guided by purpose and supported by collaboration.

As government, we remain firmly committed to supporting initiatives that advance local manufacturing, technology transfer, and the commercialisation of scientific discoveries. These are not only health imperatives, but they are also economic opportunities that contribute to job creation, skills development, and industrial growth.

In closing, today’s launch reaffirms our belief that South Africa’s scientific community stands ready to lead Africa’s health innovation agenda. Together, through partnerships such as this one, we will continue to build a future where every African has equitable access to life-saving vaccines made in Africa, for Africa.

Thank you.