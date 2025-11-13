Digital Twin Cardio-Pulmonary Bypass Market to Reach USD $1.24 Billion by 2029 at 20% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Digital Twin Cardio-Pulmonary Bypass Market In 2025?

In recent times, a significant expansion has been noted in the market size of the digital twin cardio-pulmonary bypass. Projected growth from 2024's $0.50 billion to $0.60 billion in 2025 indicates a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. Factors driving this growth during the historical period include an increasing incidence of coronary artery disease and valvular issues, the proliferation of tertiary cardiothoracic surgery facilities, enhanced health insurance provisions for open-heart surgeries, stringent requirements on patient safety and quality reporting during the perioperative phase, and heightened emphasis on operating room efficiency and capacity at hospitals.

In the forthcoming years, the market size of the digital twin cardio-pulmonary bypass is projected to experience rapid expansion. It is estimated to reach $1.24 billion in 2029 with a cumulative annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.0%. This growth throughout the forecast period is linked to an aging population requiring complex surgeries, an increase in survivors of congenital heart disease requiring follow-up interventions, payer demands for clear cost and outcome accountability, stricter accreditation prerequisites for cardiothoracic programs and the growth of region-wide referral networks for high-risk surgeries. Upcoming trends throughout this period include patient digital twins fine-tuned by artificial intelligence and machine learning, the creation of hybrid cardiopulmonary bypass systems, the application of fifth-generation mobile networks for real-time intraoperative data transfer, interoperability between electronic health records and health information exchanges, and the use of augmented and virtual reality modules for perfusion workflow training.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Digital Twin Cardio-Pulmonary Bypass Market?

The accelerated rate of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is predicted to spur the expansion of the digital twin cardio-pulmonary bypass market in the future. CVDs encompass an array of disorders that impact the heart and blood vessels, and include illnesses like coronary artery disease, heart failure, hypertension, and stroke. An aging population contributes to this upswing in CVDs as the heart and blood vessels naturally deteriorate with age, thereby escalating the risk of heart-related ailments. The digital twin cardio-pulmonary bypass acts as a simulator for a patient’s heart and circulatory system which equips clinicians with the ability to forecast surgical outcomes, perfect procedures and decrease complications, in turn aiding the management and treatment of CVDs. For instance, in October 2024, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that in 2023, CVDs resulted in 919,032 deaths, amounting to one in every three demises. Coronary heart disease was found to be the dominant form of heart disease, and notably, approximately one in six CVDs-related deaths happened in adults under the age of 65. Therefore, the escalating numbers of CVD cases are fueling the growth of the digital twin cardio-pulmonary bypass market. The escalating need for precision medicine is anticipated to boost the digital twin cardio-pulmonary bypass market's growth in the future. Precision medicine is a medical practice that customizes prevention and treatment strategies to adapt to an individual's genetics, environment, and lifestyle. The demand for precision medicine is increasing due to advancements in genomics, enabling doctors to conduct an in-depth analysis of a patient’s genetic profile, allowing for better targeted and effective treatments. A digital twin cardio-pulmonary bypass bolsters precision medicine by fashioning an in-depth, patient-specific digital model of the cardiovascular system. This technology allows clinicians to anticipate individual responses, simulate procedures, and perfect treatment strategies, tailored precisely to each patient's unique genetic and physiological profile. For example, in February 2024, the Personalized Medicine Coalition, reported that in 2023, the FDA approved 16 new personalized therapies for patients with rare diseases, marking a significant increase from the six approvals in 2022. Therefore, the escalating demand for precision medicine is driving the expansion of the digital twin cardio-pulmonary bypass market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Digital Twin Cardio-Pulmonary Bypass Industry?

Major players in the Digital Twin Cardio-Pulmonary Bypass Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS)

• Medtronic plc

• Siemens Healthineers AG

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Dassault Systèmes SE

• Terumo Corporation

• Synopsys Inc.

• Getinge AB

What Segments Are Covered In The Digital Twin Cardio-Pulmonary Bypass Market Report?

The digital twin cardio-pulmonary bypassmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud-Based

3) By Application: Cardiac Surgery, Pulmonary Surgery, Research And Development, Training And Education, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Academic And Research Institutes, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Simulation Software, Data Analytics Software, Monitoring Software, Integration Software

2) By Hardware: Sensors And Monitoring Devices, Computing Systems, Imaging Devices, Connectivity Modules

3) By Services: Implementation Services, Maintenance Services, Training Services, Consulting Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Digital Twin Cardio-Pulmonary Bypass Market By 2025?

In the Digital Twin Cardio-Pulmonary Bypass Global Market Report of 2025, North America led as the largest region the previous year. Meanwhile, the most rapid expansion is projected to occur in the Asia-Pacific region. This comprehensive report encapsulates data from regions including the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

