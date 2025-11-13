Cottonseed Oilcake Market Drivers 2025-2029: Regional Outlook and Sizing Analysis

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Cottonseed Oilcake Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cottonseed Oilcake Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

Recently, there has been a significant expansion in the cottonseed oilcake market. The market value is expected to rise from $2.77 billion in 2024 to $2.96 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The historical growth in the market can be linked to the escalating demand for animal feed, increasing worldwide consumption of meat, and the expansion of cotton production. Additionally, awareness of livestock feed rich in proteins and the employment of environmentally friendly fertilizers have also contributed to this growth.

Predictions indicate a robust increase in the cottonseed oilcake market in the forthcoming years, with an expected valuation of $3.79 billion by 2029, evaluating at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4%. The expected growth within the predicted period can be credited to an increasing emphasis on organic and sustainable farming, a heightened demand for high-protein feed, augmentation of livestock farming in developing economies, beneficial farming policies, and a growing consciousness about the nutritional advantages in animal feed. Upcoming trends within this period include progress in farming methodologies, integration of cottonseed oilcake in the animal diet, investment in research and development, advancements in extraction processes, and strategic partnerships.

Download a free sample of the cottonseed oilcake market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29004&type=smp

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Cottonseed Oilcake Market?

The escalating demand for animal feed is anticipated to augment the expansion of the market for cottonseed oilcake. Animal feed provides essential nutrients for the growth, well-being, and productivity of domestic or farmed animals. The requirement for animal feed is on the rise, owing to the expanding worldwide consumption of meat and dairy products, leading farmers to give more nutritious food to meet the growing production demands. Cottonseed oilcake is a significant addition to animal feed as it provides a protein-rich and nutrient-dense supplement that boosts the expansion, health, and productivity of livestock, poultry, and dairy animals. As an example, in March 2025, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board, a statutory levy board based in the UK, reported an increase of 112 Kt in cattle feed production and a 19% rise in demand for sheep feed from the previous year. This escalating demand for animal feed is contributing to the expansion of the cottonseed oilcake market. The growth of cottonseed oilcake market is expected to surge due to the growing livestock production and escalating demand for animal nutrition and improved feed efficiency. Livestock production pertains to the breeding and raising of animals like cattle, pigs, and poultry to produce food, fiber, and other beneficial products. Livestock production is experiencing a hike as increased income levels in several developing countries are enabling a greater intake of animal-based food products, resulting in a global surge in the demand for livestock products. Cottonseed oilcake boosts livestock production by providing an abundant source of protein and energy, enhancing animal growth, milk yield and overall health. For instance, in July 2025, the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, a UK-based government department, reported a rise of 2.6% in total meat production in 2024, to 4,166 thousand tons. The value of this production also increased by 5.8% to £11,300 million ($14,445 million). Additionally, the value of eggs for human consumption grew by 35%, hitting £1.4 billion ($1.79 billion), and egg production also experienced a 4.9% hike, reaching 1,148 million dozen. Therefore, the growing livestock production is fuelling the expansion of the cottonseed oilcake market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Cottonseed Oilcake Market?

Major players in the Cottonseed Oilcake Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• The Jothi Oil Mills

• Chenguang Biotech Group Co. Ltd.

• Krishna Oil Industries

• Vad Industries

• Kinal Global Care Private Limited

• Bhagyashree Industries Private Limited

• Mahak Industries

• DHN International Limited

• Matangi Cotton Industries

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Cottonseed Oilcake Market Growth

The cottonseed oilcakemarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: De-Oiled Cottonseed Cake, Full-Fat Cottonseed Cake

2) By Packaging Type: Bags, Bulk Packaging, Retail Packaging

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Stores, Direct Sales, Wholesale Distributors, Retail Outlets

4) By Application: Animal Feed, Fertilizer, Food Industry, Cosmetic Products

5) By End-User: Livestock Farmers, Dairy Farmers, Pet Food Manufacturers, Organic Farmers

Subsegments:

1) By De-Oiled Cottonseed Cake, High-Protein Variant De-Oiled Cottonseed Cake, Low-Protein Variant De-Oiled Cottonseed Cake, Organic Grade De-Oiled Cottonseed Cake, Conventional Grade De-Oiled Cottonseed Cake

2) By Full-Fat Cottonseed Cake, Cold-Pressed Full-Fat Cottonseed Cake, Expeller-Pressed Full-Fat Cottonseed Cake, Organic Full-Fat Cottonseed Cake, Conventional Full-Fat Cottonseed Cake

View the full cottonseed oilcake market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cottonseed-oilcake-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Cottonseed Oilcake Market By 2025?

In the 2025 Cottonseed Oilcake Global Market Report, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. The fastest projected growth, however, is anticipated in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses several regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

