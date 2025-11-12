Limpopo Transport on weekend operations

The Limpopo Provincial Traffic Officers and other law enforcement agencies conducted a comprehensive Phuza Weekend operation across the province from Friday, November 7th to Sunday, November 9th, 2025. The operations resulted in the arrest of 30 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol. The highest recorded alcohol reading was 0.97mg/100ml, while the lowest was 0.25mg/100ml. The oldest driver arrested was 62 years old, and the youngest was 21 years old.

The operations also targeted overloaded vehicles, with several vehicles being taken off the roads for non-compliance. We warn the "Malayisha" operators that our officers are out in full force to rid our roads of overloaded vehicles, and favors will not be made at our weighbridges.

As we approach the festive season, we urge all road users to prioritize road safety. Let's work together to reduce the number of accidents and fatalities on our roads. Remember to drive defensively, obey speed limits, and never drink and drive.

Let's make this festive season a safe one for all road users - Drive Sober, Arrive Alive.

