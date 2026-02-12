Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa on meeting with customary initiation experts to prevent initiation-related fatalities

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr Velenkosini Hlabisa, today met with customary initiation experts in the Western Cape as part of government’s continued efforts to prevent initiation-related fatalities and to safeguard the dignity, health and lives of initiates.

The Minister was accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Rev Prince Zolile Burns Ncamashe; the Director-General of Cooperative Governance, Mr Mbulelo Tshangana; the Director-General of Traditional Affairs, Mr Mashwahle Diphofa; as well as the Chief Director in the Office of the Director-General of Corporative Governance, Mr Xolani Xundu.

The engagement comes against the backdrop of unfortunate deaths recorded during previous initiation seasons. The purpose of the meeting was to listen to the lived experiences of customary initiation experts, draw from their indigenous knowledge, and seek practical guidance to ensure that future initiation seasons are safe and free from fatalities. Experts in attendance included Mr Wandile Mayekiso, Mr Kanu Ntshoko and Mr Siphiwo Mahlaba from Umzuwandile Initiation Oversight and Support, in Langa township, Western Cape.

During the engagement, the experts emphasised several critical interventions, including:

The need for thorough preparation and administration at least three months prior to the initiation season.

Proper registration processes to ensure that initiates are of the appropriate age.

Mandatory medical screening of initiates.

Active participation of women during the preparation phase.

Regular parental visits to initiation schools.

Continuous monitoring of initiates by caregivers, parents or guardians throughout the initiation period.

Targeted support for female-headed households involved in the initiation process.

The experts underscored that zero deaths are achievable if correct processes are consistently followed. Minister Hlabisa reaffirmed government’s commitment to working closely with traditional leaders, practitioners and communities to protect young men undergoing initiation.

“We are here because lives have been lost, and that is unacceptable. Customary initiation is a sacred cultural practice that must never be associated with negligence or preventable deaths. By listening to experts on the ground, we are strengthening our collective resolve to ensure that every initiate returns home alive, healthy and dignified,” said Minister Hlabisa.

He further stressed that prevention requires shared responsibility. “Zero deaths is not an impossible ideal. It is achievable if we plan properly, follow the correct processes and place the wellbeing of our young men at the centre of everything we do,” the Minister added.

Deputy Minister Rev Prince Zolile Burns Ncamashe emphasised that discipline and parental responsibility are fundamental to safe initiation practices. “At the heart of this process is discipline, discipline from practitioners, parents and communities alike. Parents cannot outsource their responsibility. They must be actively involved before, during and after initiation, because the safety of their children depends on it,” said Deputy Minister Ncamashe.

The meeting agreed that insights and best practices from customary initiation schools that have recorded zero deaths in other provinces will also be sought, as part of a broader effort to consolidate proven approaches and strengthen national interventions.

In closing, Minister Hlabisa expressed his appreciation to the customary initiation experts for openly sharing their knowledge and experiences. “We are grateful for the wisdom and honesty shared today. These engagements strengthen our policies and remind us that solutions already exist within our communities. What is required now is decisive action and collective accountability,” said Minister Hlabisa, who also announced that a broader, all-inclusive customary initiation stakeholder dialogue will be convened on 16 February 2026 at the Birchwood Hotel and OR Tambo Conference Centre in Gauteng.

“We cannot keep talking, we must reach a stage where zero deaths is our lived reality. It is possible if customary initiation is conducted correctly and responsibly,” Minister Hlabisa concluded.

