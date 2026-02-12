Premier Lazarus Mokgosi on lobbying industry leaders to support Provincial Development Fund

Two strategic objectives as encapsulated in the North West Province Growth and Development Strategy are gaining traction as the province targeted Investing in African Mining Indaba recently held in Cape Town. High on the agenda is the Provincial Development Fund which the province seeks to use as a vehicle to drive infrastructure development, grow the economy and create jobs.

Set at a budget of one-hundred-million-rand, Premier Lazarus Kagiso Mokgosi believes a collaborative effort between government and the private sector can help the province unlock various economic opportunities for residents.

"We managed to speak to various industry leaders on the sidelines of the Mining Indaba. We believe that we have presented a solid case in our continued endeavours to turn the tide against low investment patterns afflicting our developmental trajectory," Premier Mokgosi maintained.

Critically, the province is making headway in the full implementation of the Bojanala Special Economic Zone. Once fully operational, the SEZ will create close to twenty thousand jobs with investment commitments amounting to fifteen billion rands.

"I met with the Chairperson of the Development Bank of Southern Africa, Mr David Makhura and we agreed that my office will be interacting with the DBSA at a strategic level to explore funding avenues for bulk infrastructure projects. This will assist with the commencement of the project," Premier Mokgosi said.

Premier Mokgosi asserts the province has been thoroughly positioned as a viable and preferred destination for investments in mining during the Investment Indaba. He further maintains the province will be looking at hosting the provincial leg of the Investment Indaba as part of the province's ongoing efforts to strengthen the provincial economy and create jobs.

