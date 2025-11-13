The Business Research Company

Carpets And Rugs Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $78.44 Billion by 2029 | The Business Research Company

Expected to grow to $78.44 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%” — The Business Research Company

Carpets And Rugs Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, the market for carpets and rugs has seen significant expansion. The market is projected to rise from $50.62 billion in 2024 to $55.40 billion in 2025, with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. Several factors have contributed to the historical growth of this market. These include the expansion of the transportation industry, increased governmental initiatives and investments towards infrastructure development, growth in the e-commerce sector, a surge in do-it-yourself home improvement projects, and a heightened interest in luxury and designer carpets and rugs.

The market size for carpets and rugs is anticipated to witness substantial expansion in the foreseeable future. The projected value stands at $78.44 billion in 2029, multiplying at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1%. This projected growth for the forecast period is due to factors like increased disposable income, urbanization expansion, construction and real estate sector development, the expansion of the hospitality industry, and heightened renovation and remodeling activities. Notable trends for the forecast period include improvements in manufacturing processes, the invention of easy-to-wash and stain-resistant carpet materials, the advent of intelligent carpets, 3D printing's usage in carpet designs, and the automation of carpet production lines.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Carpets And Rugs Market?

The rise in construction activities is set to fuel the expansion of the carpets and rugs market in the future. Construction activities encompass planned efforts and procedures implemented to develop, alter, or preserve infrastructure, buildings, or other tangible structures. The surge in these activities is linked to rapid urbanization, which in turn spikes the demand for commercial, residential, and infrastructure projects to house expanding populations. Carpets and rugs play a key role in these activities by protecting recently installed floors and surfaces from damage, dust, and debris, thus promoting cleanliness and effectiveness on-site. For example, the Census Bureau reported that in September 2025, residential construction in the US reached a seasonally adjusted yearly rate of $886.5 billion in July, a slight increase of 0.1% (±1.3%) from the revised June estimation of $885.9 billion. Consequently, this escalation in construction activities is fuelling the growth of the carpets and rugs market.

Who Are The Leading Players In The Carpets And Rugs Market?

Major players in the Carpets And Rugs Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Mohawk Industries Inc.

• Milliken & Company

• Tarkett S.A.

• Victoria PLC

• Engineered Floors LLC

• Forbo Holding AG

• Interface Inc.

• Mannington Mills Inc.

• Oriental Weavers Carpet Co.

• Shaw Industries Group Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Carpets And Rugs Market In The Future?

Leading corporations involved in the carpets and rugs market are striving to introduce groundbreaking products like hand-knotted rugs with the intent to amplify the aesthetic appeal of indoor settings. These are handmade carpets known for their resilience and intricate patterns, crafted expertly by manually knotting each strand on a loom. Hands Carpets, a luxury carpet manufacturer based in India, for instance, unveiled KNOTION, an extraordinary carpet collection, in October 2024. Characterized by its vibrant hues and wave-like lines and curves, each of the ten designs in this collection reflect intricate road patterns, symbolizing life's ongoing journey. With a chic and vibrant, pop-art-inspired style, every carpet in the collection carries a unique identity. The collection was acclaimed for its rich texture and bold modern design by architects, designers, journalists, and celebrities at the launch event.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Carpets And Rugs Market Growth

The carpets and rugsmarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Woven, Tufted, Knotted, Needle-Punched, Flat-Weave, Other Product Types

2) By Material: Nylon, Polyester, Polypropylene, Cotton, Wool, Silk, Jute, Other Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline

4) By End User: Residential, Commercial

Subsegments:

1) By Woven: Handwoven, Machine-Woven

2) By Tufted: Cut Pile, Loop Pile, Cut And Loop Pile

3) By Knotted: Hand-Knotted, Machine-Knotted

4) By Needle-Punched: Non-Woven Needle-Punched, Patterned Needle-Punched

5) By Flat-Weave: Dhurrie, Kilim, Soumak

6) Other Product Types: Braided, Hooked, Felted

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Carpets And Rugs Market By 2025?

In the Carpets And Rugs Global Market Report 2025, the leading region in the given year was North America. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will display the most rapid growth in the approaching period. The report incorporates information about various regions - Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

