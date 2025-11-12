Deputy President Paul Mashatile addresses Garden Route Economic Coordination Roundtable Dialogue, 13 Nov

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile, will on Thursday, 13 November 2025, virtually address the Garden Route Economic Coordination Roundtable Dialogue, taking place in Knysna, Western Cape Province.

This high-level engagement, organised by The Yona Yethu Initiative, in partnership with the Knysna Municipality, represents a significant milestone in advancing intergovernmental coordination, private sector collaboration, and regional investment partnerships.

The Roundtable Dialogue is a lead-up to the Regional Investment Conference scheduled to take place early next year. The theme for the Roundtable Dialogue is “Strengthening Intergovernmental Coordination and Private Sector Collaboration for Inclusive Economic Growth in the Garden Route District.”

The Garden Route Economic Coordination Roundtable Dialogue will be an invite-only engagement, bringing together government leaders, business chambers, institutional partners, and key stakeholders from across the region.

To ensure broad inclusivity, the session will also be hybrid, enabling virtual participation for all interested partners, institutions, and members of the public who wish to follow and contribute to the discussions (Link will be made available).

All interested organizations, businesses, and development stakeholders are encouraged to register for virtual attendance, ensuring that their voices are part of this historic Dialogue on the future of the Garden Route economy.

Members of the media are invited to cover the Deputy President’s address as follows:

Date: Thursday, 13 November 2025

Time: 10h00

Platform: Virtual link for the Deputy President’s address as well as link for registration will be provided.

