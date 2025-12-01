SILK THE RICH Named Main Sponsor of Johnny Depp’s Immersive Art Exhibition 'A Bunch of Stuff – Tokyo'

Johnny Depp’s immersive art exhibition “A Bunch of Stuff – Tokyo,” presented by SILK THE RICH, will open in November 2025 at NEWoMan Takanawa, Tokyo.

LOS ANGELS, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SILK THE RICH, a Japanese luxury hair-care brand celebrating the timeless beauty of silk, is honored to serve as the main sponsor of Johnny Depp’s first international immersive art exhibition, “A Bunch of Stuff – Tokyo” (Presented by SILK THE RICH).

The exhibition will run until May 2026 at NEWoMan Takanawa South 2F + Base 0 in Tokyo. During the event period, Johnny Depp himself is expected to visit Japan and make his first public appearance as an artist in Tokyo. This project has already drawn strong international attention from both art enthusiasts and media around the world.



<About “A Bunch of Stuff – Tokyo”>

The exhibition explores more than 30 years of Johnny Depp’s creative journey, featuring over 60 original artworks and rare personal items never before displayed outside his studio. Following its successful debut in New York’s West Chelsea, this Tokyo edition marks the first international presentation of the series, combining art, technology, and cinematic storytelling to invite visitors into Depp’s artistic world. Official Website: https://www.abunchofstuff.com/ja



<Japanese Heritage × Hollywood Beauty>

Guided by the vision “Create the Moment of Beauty,” SILK THE RICH reinterprets traditional Japanese silk through modern artistry and innovation. “This is more than just a collaboration. By fusing Japanese tradition with Johnny Depp’s artistic vision, we aim to create a new world of beauty and culture – a living bridge between Japan and Hollywood.” Through this partnership, SILK THE RICH will present an immersive brand experience that transcends categories, where modern art meets Japanese craftsmanship.



<About SILK THE RICH>

SILK THE RICH is a Tokyo-born luxury hair-care brand redefining the beauty and potential of silk for the modern era. Founded in 2022, the brand continues to expand across Asia and North America, combining Japanese craftsmanship with modern biotechnology to deliver authentic, sustainable luxury beauty. In this release, SILK THE RICH is described as a brand operated by THE RICH Co., Ltd., the official title sponsor of the exhibition. This English version is a localized summary of the official Japanese announcement distributed via PR Times.

