World Heritage ‘Tomioka Silk Mill’ Successors Invest in SILK THE RICH

The Tomioka Silk Mill, a UNESCO World Heritage Site built in 1872, represents the origins of Japan’s modern silk industry and is now linked with SILK THE RICH. SILK THE RICH Hair Oil, crafted from Japanese silk protein, bridges heritage and innovation — winner of the ELLE Beauty Star Award 2025.

In the age of AI, SILK THE RICH returns to heritage, building a global beauty brand grounded in culture, history, and human craftsmanship.

LOS ANGELS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Katakura family, founders of Tomioka Silk Mill, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and the birthplace of Japan’s modern silk industry, has invested in SILK THE RICH, a next-generation beauty brand bringing Japanese silk to the global stage. This is the first time in the Katakura family’s 152-year history to take part in the beauty industry. Their investment recognizes SILK THE RICH as a modern successor to Japan’s silk legacy, transforming a symbol of tradition into a movement for the future.



<Reimagining Luxury Through Heritage>

Silk has long symbolized purity and refinement. SILK THE RICH is redefining this ancient material through biotechnology, infusing silk’s 18 amino acids, identical to those found in human hair and skin, into modern beauty care. “True luxury isn’t about rarity,” says Kodai Takahashi, CEO of SILK THE RICH USA Inc. “It’s about transforming heritage into something people can feel every day, culture that lives in daily life.”



<A New Kind of Innovation>

As artificial intelligence reshapes industries, SILK THE RICH moves in the opposite direction, back to human touch, craftsmanship, and meaning. By aligning with the Katakura family, the brand unites World Heritage and modern innovation, creating a new model of value built not on speed or automation, but on authenticity, artistry, and cultural continuity.



<About SILK THE RICH>

SILK THE RICH: Japan’s Fastest-Growing Haircare Startup

In less than two years since its launch, SILK THE RICH has emerged as one of Japan’s fastest-growing haircare startups — achieving over 2 million units sold, a 91% repeat purchase rate, and presence in more than 10,000 retail stores across Asia.

The brand’s momentum has been remarkable: from just 4 bottles sold in its first month to becoming a top-ranked product in Japan’s premium haircare category, supported by strong demand from salons, influencers, and major retailers.

With double-digit month-over-month growth and rapid expansion across e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and TikTok Shop, SILK THE RICH is redefining how a Japanese D2C brand can scale globally — combining biotechnology, heritage, and storytelling into a single, powerful narrative.

