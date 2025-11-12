Notice of Hearings: 2026-27 Applications for Live Racing Licenses & Race Date; OTB Licenses, & Harness Racing Commission Public Meeting

MAINE, November 19 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: November 19, 2025

Start Time: 9:00 AM

Location: 90 Blossom Lane, Deering Building, Room 101, Augusta, Maine OR Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

On November 19, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. in Room 101 in the Deering Building of the Maine State Harness Racing Commission Office located at 90 Blossom Lane, Augusta, Maine, the Maine State Harness Racing Commission will hold a hearing pursuant to 8 M.R.S. 271 and Commission Rules, Chapters 19 and 21, to take testimony relative to 2026-27 live racing applications, including authorization for interstate simulcasting, and for race date assignments.

All parties may be represented by counsel and will be allowed to present evidence; call and examine witnesses; and, present arguments to the Commission.

The Maine Harness Horsemen's Association, the Maine Association of Agricultural Fairs, the Maine Standardbred Breeders and Owners Association, and the Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry have automatic intervention status. Other persons desiring to intervene may apply by filing a request to intervene with the Commission in accordance with 5 M.R.S. 9054. Applications for intervention will be accepted until the commencement of the hearing.

Any questions or inquiries should be directed to Shane Bacon, Executive Director, Maine State Harness Racing Commission, 28 State House Station, Augusta, ME 04333-0028 or call (207) 287-3221.

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

Notice of Hearing 2026-27 Applications for Live Racing Licenses and Race Date Assignments (PDF)

Notice of Hearing Renewal License Applications for Off-Track Betting Facilities (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Shane Bacon

Phone: