Request for Water Quality Certification on the 2026 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Nationwide Permits

Date: November 10, 2025

Start Time:

Location:

Meeting description/purpose:

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is preparing to issue Nationwide Permits (NWPs), associated general conditions and definitions, and regional conditions in Maine. Under Section 401 of the Clean Water Act (CWA), an activity which may result in a discharge into waters of the U.S. that is authorized by a Federal permit must receive a CWA Section 401 Water Quality Certification (WQC), or waiver, from the appropriate certifying authority. This process allows the certifying authority an opportunity to ensure that any discharge will comply with applicable water quality requirements.

For further information, contact:

Name: Audie Arbo

Phone: (207) 557-2023