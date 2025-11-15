WorldVuer introduces its powerful new iBEST VC (Visual Communicator) Tablet.

Touch Your World! WiOS for Interoperability New Media Simplified Touch Your World!

WorldVuer iBEST VC (Visual Communicator) to be introduced to students across fifty-four emerging market economies.

It is imperative to note that WorldVuer intends to focus its suite of Visual Communications products on emerging market economies in the Middle East North Africa, Sub-Saharan Africa, and Asia.” — Michael Joseph Sutton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA WorldVuer Inc., an innovative visual communication technology company today introduced its new iBEST VC (Visual Communicator) featuring the incredibly powerful WiOS Platform. WiOS delivers to consumers and enterprises the most advanced Ai interoperability experience ever, unlocking an incredible amount of visual communications power into a sleek designed iBEST VC (Visual Communicator). The iBEST VC (Visual Communicator) features an evolutionary GPU that combines an affordable Neural Accelerator in each core to deliver a robust creative and production performance for its users.iBEST VC (Visual Communicator) provides users with cutting-edge project execution capabilities when tapping into AI interoperability to enhance productivity in any work environment. iBEST VC (Visual Communicator) provides users up to 5x AI interoperable performance and an Ai wireless networking chip with mobility for cellular communications. With its cellular modem, iBEST VC (Visual Communicator) delivers up to 50 percent faster cellular data performance, allowing users to do more while mobile. iBEST VC (Visual Communicator) comes in 11,97-inch and 14-inch sizes and features an crisp display for an unparalleled viewing experience. Another game-changing feature of iBEST VC (Visual Communicator) is its power management console that allows for partitioned utility of power resources during visual intensive application uses. This feature helps users handle demanding creative and professional tasks with ease. With such capabilities, the iBEST VC (Visual Communicator) is the product of choice for students and corporate executives. The product is available for pre-order starting on the 26th of November and will be available in select distribution partner stores on the 10th of December.“iBEST VC (Visual Communicator) is ushering the world into a transitioning of technology from personal computers (PC) into visual communicators (VC). This accordingly will provide tablet users a more robust and engaging experience for their daily mobility needs” said Dr. Kenneth Andam, Chairman of WorldVuer Inc. Furthermore, Mr. Clifford Kobena Andam, the company's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), added that the company has determined the need to integrate the most robust security protocols within its production core for all the Visual Communication products in its catalog. This according to Mr. Clifford has driven WorldVuer to develop a new model for advanced data stack management within the core of its products suite. “iBEST VC (Visual Communicator) delivers to consumers endless possibilities for Ai powered productivity in an ever-evolving technology sector. The products game-changing capabilities powered by WiOS defines a new era of Ai interoperability in the company's digital ecosystem and pushes the boundaries of innovation in today’s era of Ai advancements” stated Mr. Stephen Pecevich, WorldVuers executive director for emerging markets empowerment. iBEST VC (Visual Communicator) offers users the ultimate sleek and light design that is stunningly thin and portable. Available in kevlar grey, the 11.97-inch model is just 5.1 mm thin, and the 14-inch model is even thinner at a striking 5.0 mm.The screen display — the world’s most advanced display — features groundbreaking technology that delivers extreme brightness, incredibly precise contrast, and technologies that makes the usage of iBEST VC (Visual Communicator) fluid and fun. The accessories that come with the iBEST VC (Visual Communicator) extend the device’s versatility, opening up limitless possibilities for productivity and utility. iBEST VC (Visual Communication) Protective Case offers a shield that protects it from physical damage like drops, scratches, and cracks by absorbing impact, and comes inclusive in the product package. The 11.97-inch iBEST VC (Visual Communicator) is priced at $475 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 14-inch iBEST VC (Visual Communicator) is priced at $595 (U.S.) for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

iBEST VC (Visual Communicator)

