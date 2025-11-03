Side Equity Receives Commercial License to Operate in Mayden Free Zone

Leading Advisory Firm for Emerging Markets Globally.

Meydan Free Zone offers unmatched advantages to investment advisory firms like Side Equity.

Partner with Sleek Media Group to expand your business reach across multiple media networks worldwide.” — Michael Joseph Sutton

CITY OF MEYDAN, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Side Equity Ventures has received a commercial license to operate in Mayden Free Zone. The executive management team of the firm expressed their excitement about the initiation of operations in the United Arab Emirates market and its growing economic free zone. This market entry indicates the assets management and investment advisory firms' interest in deepening its ties across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, which is a political and economic alliance of six Arab states: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.Side Equity also plans to seek regulatory approval to operate in Mainland Dubai and intends to expand its presence to the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), the city’s financial center in Abu-Dhabi, according to a statement issued by the firms' public relations directorate. The establishment of an operating office across the United Arab Emirates will allow Side Equity to work more closely with sovereign wealth funds, wealth managers and investment vehicles based in the United Arab Emirates, and across Africa to connect the Middle East North African belt (MENA) with Sub-Saharan Africa.“As we expand our global footprint and brand, Side Equity realizes that the emerging markets is key to the growth of our asset portfolio” Anita Kaye-Essien, Managing Executive of Side Equity's Middle East office, said in a statement.“With this notion in mind as expressed by Anita, and the key growth features of the GCC demonstrating a sustainable growth curve, we are encouraged to enter the market to introduce the various opportunities within the region to our clients,” Dr. Tan Kuan Yew, Managing Partner of Side Equity Singapore further explained.In the GCC, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh are competing to be the Middle East’s most attractive business hub for international companies and investment advisory firms. Side Equity’s General Partner, Dr. Nana Andam, sees the need to have operations in all three business hubs within the two countries to make the advisory firms' presence visible: Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Riyadh each control over $1 trillion in sovereign wealth, making the three business hubs among the biggest pools of capital in the world.The companies received approval allows it to set up its initial corporate operations in Meydan. The $120 billion dollar asset management and investment advisory firm has been intensifying its efforts to grow its presence outside of Asian and Africa earlier this year. The firms board of directors have approved that its limited partners should secure as much as $1 Billion from the Public Investment Fund from its Asian and African Capital Partners to invest in the Middle East and build a Meydan-based investments team.While the United Arab Emirates and its business hubs in Dubai and Abu-Dhabi have encouraged international firms to boost their local presence, Side Equity has already registered two mainland companies in Dubai for its real estate interest and its commodities and precious metals trade interest.“We look forward to engaging regional stakeholders whose business interest aligns with our portfolio of companies business needs and in the process contribute to the region’s economic development and growth,” Dr. Andam said, noting the company’s focus in the region will be in the “private markets, commodity trading sector, real estate and infrastructure development sector including Ai interoperability infrastructure development, and the aviation and transportation services sector.”Side Equity has further taken the advisory firms' commitment to grow in the region by appointing Ms. Humul Armah as head of its Human Resources business unit in the United Arab Emirates, while Mrs. Anita Kaye-Essien has relocated to the region to be the first-ever Managing Executive of the Middle East and Africa.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.