Data Availability Layer Market Size Worth $4.39 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Data Availability Layer Market Worth?

The market size of the data availability layer has significantly expanded in the last few years. It's projected that it will escalate from $1.61 billion in 2024 to about $1.97 billion in 2025, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.56%. This growth during the historical period is a result of a surge in the adoption of blockchain technologies, an increased need for protected data storage, heightening awareness of data privacy laws, expansion in cloud computing services, and a growing requirement for immediate access to data.

Expectations are high for the data availability layer market, as it is predicted to undergo vast expansion in the coming years. The market's worth is estimated to reach $4.39 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.20%. Reasons for this predicted growth during the forecast period include the surge in smart contracts utilization, a growing need for network interoperability, widespread adoption of enterprise blockchain applications, an increased focus on regulatory adherence, and heightened emphasis on data transparency and integrity. The period will also see significant happenings like progress in blockchain scalability solutions, increased funds for research and development of rollup technologies, enhancements in secure multi-party computation, advancements in the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, and the rise of decentralized storage platforms.

What Are The Factors Driving The Data Availability Layer Market?

Escalating cyberattack risks are predicted to catalyze the expansion of the data availability layer market in the future. Cyberattacks are defined as intentional endeavors by hackers or malicious entities to penetrate computer systems or networks to steal data, obstruct operations, or cause damage. The cyberattack risk is mounting due to the quick digitalization of businesses and services, which has widened the pool of sensitive data and vital systems on the internet, thus, increasing their vulnerability to highly skilled hackers. A strong data availability layer aids in fending off cyberattacks by guaranteeing all blockchain data can be accessed and certified, while any security gaps could be leveraged to disrupt data access or delay transaction validation. For example, in November 2024, the Australian Cyber Security Centre, a government agency based in Australia, reported that in FY2023-24, the Australian Cyber Security Hotline run by ASD fielded over 36,700 calls, indicating a 12% increase relative to the prior financial year. Hence, the escalating risk of cyberattacks is fueling the growth of the data availability layer market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Data Availability Layer Market?

Major players in the Data Availability Layer Global Market Report 2025 include:

• 0G Inc.

• K2View Inc.

• Osiz Technologies

• Blockchain App Factory Inc.

• EigenLayer Inc.

• NEAR Foundation

• Young Decade LLC

• StarkWare Industries Ltd.

• Celestia Labs Inc.

• HashCash Consultants LLC.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Data Availability Layer Market?

Leading businesses in the data availability layer market are concentrating their efforts on crafting technologically state-of-the-art solutions, such as dedicated data availability (DA) layers. These are geared towards enhancing secure, economical and efficient data storage, improving transaction rate, and fortifying the scalability and reliability of blockchain and decentralized applications. Distinctly, DA layers function as specialized network components that ensure transaction data and smart contracts are securely stored, readily accessible and verifiable, thereby boosting the scalability and reliability of blockchain systems. For example, in November 2023, the NEAR Foundation, a non-profit establishment based in Switzerland, introduced NEAR DA. This is a dedicated Data Availability (DA) layer engineered to offer secure, scalable, and cost-effective data storage for Ethereum rollups and developers, providing a secondary platform to store calldata. Storing 100 kB of data is approximately 8,000 times cheaper here than it is on Ethereum Layer 1, resulting in substantial cost cuts for scaling Ethereum applications. This layer employs the high uptime and security of the NEAR protocol, facilitating Ethereum modular blockchain development and making projects like app-chains and layer 2 solutions more financially feasible and trustworthy.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Data Availability Layer Market Share?

The data availability layermarket covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Blockchain, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Data Storage, Enterprise Solutions, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Information Technology (IT) And Telecommunications, Government, Retail, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Data Integration, Data Replication, Data Virtualization, Data Governance, Data Orchestration, Data Quality

2) By Hardware: Servers, Storage Devices, Networking Equipment, Data Processing Units

3) By Services: Consulting Services, Implementation Services, Managed Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Training Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Data Availability Layer Market?

In 2024, North America led the global market for the Data Availability Layer, with Asia-Pacific predicted to experience the most rapid growth in the years leading up to 2025. The report includes an exploration of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

