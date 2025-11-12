Unmanned aircraft ban on Macau Peninsula during 72nd Macau Grand Prix

MACAU, November 12 - According to Article 66 of the "Air Navigation Regulation of Macao" approved by Executive Order No. 43/2021, the Civil Aviation Authority announces that an unmanned aircraft ban will be enforced on the Macau Peninsula from November 13 to 16, 2025, throughout the entire day.

This measure is implemented to ensure the smooth and safe conduct of the 72nd Macau Grand Prix and to prevent any potential risks or interference.

Any person who violates the flight ban will be subject to a fine ranging from MOP 2,000 to MOP 20,000 as prescribed by the Civil Aviation Authority. The public is urged to cooperate fully to maintain safety and order during the event.

This notice has been officially published today in the Official Gazette No. 46, Series II.