UM to host International Conference on Digital Literacy and IAS Annual Conference

MACAU, November 13 - To promote interdisciplinary research and international dialogue, the Institute of Advanced Studies in Humanities and Social Sciences (IAS) at the University of Macau (UM) will hold the 1st International Conference on Digital Literacy and the 5th IAS Annual Conference from 19 to 20 November. The event will bring together over 50 experts and scholars from around the world to discuss the theme ‘Shaping the Future of Digital Literacy: Concepts, Evaluation, and Inclusion’. Through empirical research, theoretical exploration, and policy analysis, the attendees will facilitate critical dialogue and collaborative inquiry, with the aim of advancing an inclusive and ethically grounded digital future. All are welcome to attend.

The conference will feature three keynote speeches, six panel discussions, and two roundtable sessions, covering a range of emerging topics, including ‘Fundamental Concepts and Theoretical Frameworks of Digital Literacy’, ‘Digital Literacy and Education’, ‘Digital Literacy for Vulnerable Groups’, ‘Gender, Family and Digital Technology’, ‘Data Registration and Application’, and ‘The Application of AI in Education’.

The IAS Annual Conference has established itself as a key platform for promoting global academic exchange, cross-disciplinary collaboration, and innovative thinking. Building on previous editions, this year’s conference will bring together leading experts and young scholars from the humanities, social sciences, and technology, and provide a platform for the public, educators, and policymakers to exchange ideas. From exploring theories to assessing practices, the event will enable attendees to promote cross-disciplinary collaboration and explore pragmatic solutions for a sustainable, equitable, and inclusive future.

The conference will be conducted in English and Mandarin, with the opening ceremony taking place at 9:30am on 19 November (Wednesday), in the Multi-function Hall of the UM Guest House (N1-G014). To register for the conference, please visit: https://umac.au1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_2fsI6sI8EBSLFn8. For enquiries, please contact the Institute of Advanced Studies in Humanities and Social Sciences at +853 8822 2082 or email ias.enquiry@um.edu.mo.