Nearly 100 experts from home and abroad discuss microgrid technology at UM

MACAU, November 13 - The University of Macau (UM) and the Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences co-hosted the 19th International Symposium on Microgrids in Macao and Shenzhen. The Macao session, which was held at UM, brought together nearly 100 renowned scholars and industry leaders from over 20 countries and regions. They had in-depth discussions on the latest developments and application challenges in microgrids, distributed energy resources, and energy storage technologies, with the aim of promoting the high-quality development of microgrid technology and the industry, and driving the intelligent, digital, and low-carbon transformation of energy systems.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Macao session, Yonghua Song, rector of UM and director of the State Key Laboratory of Internet of Things for Smart City (SKL-IOTSC), emphasised the critical role of microgrids in advancing sustainable and low-carbon energy system transformation globally. He added that continued efforts are needed to translate scientific innovation into practical applications in order to address energy challenges.

Bernie Leong, chairman of the Executive Committee of Companhia de Electricidade de Macau (CEM), mentioned that CEM is actively exploring the potential applications of microgrids and other technologies to optimise the energy structure, enhance the reliability of the power supply in Macao, and support the low-carbon development of the city’s energy system.

The symposium provided an excellent platform for researchers, scholars, and professionals from related fields to exchange ideas, share innovative theories and practices in microgrids, and promote in-depth collaboration between industry and technology. Keynote speeches were delivered by Benjamin Yue, principal advisor of the Executive Committee of CEM, and Jerry Yan, chair professor at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Experts and scholars, including Nikos Hatziargyriou, professor emeritus at the National Technical University of Athens; Pierluigi Mancarella, chair professor at the University of Melbourne; and Johan Driesen, professor at KU Leuven, shared their latest research findings in microgrids, covering topics such as demand-side management, reliability and resilience assessment, and direct current (DC) technology applications. In addition, the industry roundtable brought together six experts, who shared their insights on the latest developments and practices in the microgrid industry, contributing their expertise to the innovation and application of microgrid technology. Attendees also visited the University Gallery and SKL-IOTSC at UM, where they engaged in in-depth discussions on the university’s cutting-edge research outcomes in microgrids and related fields.

The Macao session of this year’s symposium was presented by SKL-IOTSC at UM, with assistance and sponsorship from CEM. Zhang Hongcai, associate professor in SKL-IOTSC at UM, served as the chair of the Macao session for this symposium.