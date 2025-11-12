MGTO attends UN Tourism General Assembly in Saudi Arabia

MACAU, November 12 - The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) Deputy Director, Cheng Wai Tong, led a delegation to attend the 26th session of the UN Tourism General Assembly, held 7 to 11 November in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Representing Macao, China as an Associate Member of the UN Tourism, MGTO took once again the opportunity of participating in the meeting to exchange with participants from around the world and enhance the city’s engagement in the main international tourism organization.

Confirmation of new UN Tourism Secretary-General

Held every two years, the UN Tourism General Assembly is the largest and highest-level meeting for the global tourism community. This session brought together senior tourism officials and leaders of the private sector from 148 countries and regions, in a total of around 1,400 delegates, including around 90 ministerial level representatives.

The agenda of the 26th session of the UN Tourism General Assembly featured plenary session, alongside meetings of various committees, of the Executive Council and other sessions in the five-day program. Outgoing UN Tourism Secretary-General, Zurab Pololikashvili, delivered an overview on the current trends of international tourism, the implementation of the general program of work in 2024 – 2025 and the draft program of work for 2026 – 2027 at the plenary session, where the appointment of the new UN Tourism Secretary-General, Shaikha Al Nowais, effective from January next year, was also confirmed. A thematic session to zoom in on “The Impact of Artificial Intelligence and Innovation in Shaping Global Tourism” and adopt the “Riyadh Declaration on the Future of Tourism”, were also high on the agenda of the meeting.

Engage in the highest-level international tourism meeting

Aside from the plenary session, MGTO Deputy Director also attended the Associate Members meeting to reinforce exchange and engage in discussions on Associate Members’ work and plans in the organization. Furthermore, during the meeting Macao, China was elected as the Associate Members representative (in 2025 – 2027) to the Executive Council and Programme and Budget Committee, and the Committee on Matters Related to Affiliate Membership, to further engage with the organization’s affairs and raise the international exposure of the city.