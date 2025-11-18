Commemorative postmark cancellation service of "Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Stamp Exhibition, Macao 2025"
MACAU, November 18 - To commemorate the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Stamp Exhibition, Macao 2025, Macao Post and Telecommunications Bureau announces that a Temporary Post Counter will be set up at the Philatelic Shop of the General Post Office from 10:00 to 17:30 on 20th November 2025, to provide the commemorative postmark cancellation service for the “Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Stamp Exhibition, Macao 2025”.
Commemorative envelopes will be distributed to the public. Welcome to visit us and collect Macao Stamps!
