‘Dirty Water Dogs’ — A Heartfelt New York Story About Family, Dreams, and Resilience Begins Production

Dirty Water Dogs

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dirty Water Dogs, a powerful and uplifting new feature film set in the heart of New York City, is gearing up for production. Written by Terri Coduri Viani and produced by Wendy S. Wilkins, Wilkidoos Productions and in partnership with Cardinal Flix, this moving family drama explores the everyday struggles, small victories, and unbreakable bonds that define working-class life in the city that never sleeps.

At the film’s center is Amelia, a devoted wife, mother, and owner of the family hot dog cart, which was passed down from her father, with whom she regularly butts heads about the business. Amelia once dreamed of being a baker like her late mother. Life’s challenges — bills, medical costs, and her wife Bianca’s declining health — have dimmed those dreams, until Amelia discovers a chance to transform her family’s future: a city lottery for a coveted vending spot inside Central Park Zoo. Desperate to win, she makes a risky deal with a shady street-food broker, sparking a week-long race against other food vendors, also desperate to get ahead in the cut-throat world of street food, that will test her morals, her marriage, and her faith in herself.

Dirty Water Dogs celebrates the quiet heroism of ordinary people — those who keep showing up, loving fiercely, and dreaming even when the odds seem impossible. With a heartfelt script, rich character work, and authentic New York energy, the film highlights the resilience of families striving for more.

“This film speaks to everyone who’s ever had a dream put on hold,” says producer Wendy S. Wilkins. “It’s about courage, family, and finding hope in unexpected places. Amelia’s story reminds us that it’s never too late to start again.”

Currently in the packaging stage, the production team is in talks with top-tier talent for the lead role of Amelia and exploring partnerships with notable production companies. Dirty Water Dogs will film on location throughout New York City, capturing the city’s iconic streets, winter light, and the vibrancy of its small business and food vendor community. Filming is expected in late 2026.

In addition to its heartfelt story, Dirty Water Dogs is committed to being a green production, implementing sustainable on-set practices that reduce waste and carbon footprint. The film’s partnership with Cardinal Flix also includes a mentorship initiative, providing hands-on opportunities for individuals who are new to the film industry — whether right out of school or pursuing filmmaking at any point in their lives. Together, the team aims to foster inclusion, education, and professional growth while modeling eco-conscious filmmaking for the independent film community.

The filmmakers aim to bring a story to the screen that is both deeply personal and socially resonant, reflecting the diversity and determination that define today’s American working class families.

About the Filmmakers

Wendy S. Wilkins is a filmmaker and producer whose work focuses on stories of perseverance, family, and hope. She owns Wilkidoos Productions, a company dedicated to supporting women in front of an behind the camera. Wendy is passionate about elevating narratives that reflect everyday struggles and triumphs with authenticity and heart. Wendy is the Vice President of Women in Film and Video New England, Vice President of Women in Film US and the Co-Executive Director of the Mystic Film Festival.

Terri Coduri Viani is an award-winning writer whose work explores the pursuit of the American Dream and the daily struggles of everyday heroes with warmth, wit, and resonant emotional truth. Terri is repped by James Moorer of One Moorer Entertainment.

Cardinal Flix, an independent film production company, joins the project as a key production partner. With a focus on bold, character-driven storytelling and socially relevant themes, Cardinal Flix supports projects that spotlight meaningful human stories — aligning perfectly with the vision behind Dirty Water Dogs.

Paige Williams of Helmet Fire Productions is an experienced entertainment business affairs executive, specializing in film sales, distribution strategy, and financing. She has a proven track record of providing top tier advisory services to sales agencies, creative executives, and other industry professionals, including managing complex, multi-party negotiations with studios and streamers, structuring and closing independent film financing, and guiding executive decision-making for organizational growth. Paige is an attorney licensed in the state of California. Paige joins the team as a producer and the team’s legal counsel.

Dirty Water Dogs is currently in active development and seeking partners, collaborators, and supporters who share our vision of telling authentic, heart-driven stories that reflect real families and modern love.

Get Involved

The Dirty Water Dogs team welcomes inquiries from members of the press, trade professionals, potential collaborators, and production partners interested in joining or supporting this inspiring project.

Opportunities are available for:

• Press & Media — interviews, early access to materials, and coverage partnerships.

• Collaborators & Production Partners — co-production opportunities, brand alignments, general support, and partnerships that share the film’s values of family, diversity, perseverance, and community.

• Strategic Collaborations — sponsorships or partnerships with food, hospitality, or New York–based brands that embody the film’s spirit and reach.

To learn more, please contact:

dwdthefilm@gmail.com or info@wilkidoosproductions.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.