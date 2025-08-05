NIGHTMARE EVENTS ANNOUNCES: CRYSTAL LAKE NIGHTMARES – CELEBRATING 45 YEARS OF FRIDAY THE 13TH

CRYSTAL LAKE NIGHTMARES CRYSTAL LAKE NIGHTMARES CRYSTAL LAKE NIGHTMARES

The Ultimate Slasher Celebration Comes to the Hilton LAX on August 8–10, 2025

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nightmare Events is excited to unveil Crystal Lake Nightmares, the first and only immersive horror convention dedicated exclusively to honoring the 45th anniversary of the iconic "Friday the 13th" franchise. This landmark event, which has redefined slasher cinema and introduced the world to its most notorious horror figure, Jason Voorhees, will take place from August 8 to 10, 2025, at the Hilton Los Angeles Airport.

Produced by renowned horror convention veteran Tommy Brunswick, Crystal Lake Nightmares promises to be an unforgettable experience, bringing fans face-to-face with cast and crew members from all twelve films in the "Friday the 13th" series, many of whom will be appearing together for the first time ever. This event is a heartfelt tribute to the blood-soaked legacy of Crystal Lake, ensuring that fans of all generations come together to celebrate.

Event Highlights Include:

Over 60 Celebrity Guests: Meet and interact with an outstanding lineup of talent from the franchise, including:

Sean S. Cunningham, the creator, director, writer, and producer of Friday the 13th (1980)

Kane Hodder, who famously portrayed Jason Voorhees in multiple installments, including "Friday the 13th Part VII: The New Blood" and "Jason Goes to Hell"

Amy Steel, known for her role as Ginny Field in Friday the 13th Part 2

Harry Manfredini, the legendary composer behind the haunting scores of "Friday the 13th" Parts 1–6, 9, and 10

And many more beloved icons, Final Girls, creators, and surprise guests.

Massive Photo Opportunities: Enjoy exclusive group photo sessions with cast members organized by film title and theme.

Campfire Storytelling Contest: Attendees are invited to share their scariest original tales live on stage, showcasing their creativity and love for horror.

World Record Attempt: Join fellow fans in an attempt to set the record for the most Jason Voorhees cosplayers and the most Final Girls in costume gathered in one location.

Fan Film Festival: Celebrate independent filmmaking with exclusive screenings of *Friday the 13th*-inspired indie shorts, followed by engaging Q&A sessions with filmmakers. Submissions are open at [FilmFreeway](https://filmfreeway.com/CrystalLakeNightmares).

Interactive Experiences: Participate in horror trivia games, a D&D-style Slasher Campaign, themed parties, informative panels, exclusive merchandise drops, and more.

Vendors and Surprises: Explore a killer vendor area filled with curated horror and pop culture booths, signature cocktails, swag giveaways, and unexpected surprises throughout the weekend.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan or new to the series, Crystal Lake Nightmares promises to be the ultimate gathering for anyone who has ever heard a twig snap in the woods and wondered, “Did you hear that?”

Event Details:

Location: Hilton Los Angeles Airport, 5711 W Century Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90045

Dates & Times:

Friday, August 8 – Sunday, August 10, 2025

Doors open at 5 PM on Friday, 10 AM on Saturday, and 11 AM on Sunday. Panels, screenings, and events will take place throughout each day and into the evening.

Tickets: Tickets are available now at [www.crystallakenightmares.com](http://www.crystallakenightmares.com) or directly via Eventbrite: Crystal Lake Nightmares – Tickets. Options include General Admission, VIP Packages, and Photo Ops, with limited availability. VIP packages offer early entry, reserved seating for panels, and a swag bag filled with exclusive merchandise.

About Nightmare Events: Founded by filmmaker and event producer Tommy Brunswick in 2008, Nightmare Events creates genre-defining experiences for horror enthusiasts across the country. With a reputation for immersive, fan-focused conventions and a deep love for practical horror, the company has produced popular events such as Motor City Nightmares and Ve Neill’s Vampire Weekend, culminating in the ambitious tribute of Crystal Lake Nightmares.

Media Contact:

Tommy Brunswick

Showrunner & Producer

tommy@nightmare-events.com

(734) 673-1915

Follow Us: Stay updated and engaged by following Crystal Lake Nightmares on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok: @CrystalLakeNightmares.

Join us as we celebrate the enduring legacy of Friday the 13th and the unforgettable impact it has had on the world of horror!

Legal Disclaimer:

