Modern Mill’s ACRE™ Shiplap Siding Selected as a Good Housekeeping 2026 Home Reno Award Winner

ACRE Shiplap Siding finished with Sherwin Williams Superdeck Clear ACRE Shiplap Siding painted with Benjamin Moore Simply White 2143-70 ACRE Shiplap Siding stained with Amory from Modern Mill's Signature Stain Collection

FERNWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Mill announced today that ACRE™ Shiplap Siding has been named a winner in Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Home Reno Awards in the sustainability innovators category.Made in Mississippi from upcycled rice hulls, ACRE is an innovative wood alternative that combines the warmth, beauty and workability of wood with the low-maintenance convenience of composites. ACRE is the first and only stainable composite on the market. It can be painted or stained without primer and is now available pre-finished , delivering a uniform factory-applied finish that saves time on the jobsite and eliminates the need to manually stain. In the past, you had to choose between durability, beauty, or sustainability — ACRE now delivers all three without compromise.“At Modern Mill, we’re changing how the world builds by meeting the most challenging needs of our customers on every level,” said Chris Guimond, CEO of Modern Mill. “We’re honored to be recognized in Good Housekeeping’s prestigious 2025 Reno Awards program, which reflects a growing interest in products like ACRE that offer long-lasting performance, beauty, and sustainable innovation.”To learn more about ACRE™ Shiplap Siding, visit modern-mill.com/siding/shiplap and explore the full list of Good Housekeeping’s 2026 Home Reno Award winners here.

