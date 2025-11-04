Modern Mill Launches Pre-Finished ACRE Now Available in Signature Stain Collection

ACRE Signature Stain Collection in ACRE Black, Biloxi, Amory, and Walnut ACRE Signature Stain Collection in Biloxi ACRE Signature Stain Collection in Walnut

FERNWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES, November 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Mill today announced that its sustainable wood alternative ACRE is now available pre-finished with its proprietary Signature Stain Collection, developed in partnership with PPG using IR technology. Customers can choose from all seven signature stains: Biloxi, Amory, Walnut, ACRE Black, Laurel, Montauk Gray, and Mahogany.With these new pre-finished options, builders and installers can save time on site, extend the building season by eliminating weather-dependent field finishing, and enjoy a uniform, ready-to-install ACRE product.To complete the system, Modern Mill is also introducing color-matched CortexPlug Kits, available in each of the seven Signature Stain colors in multiple pack sizes to fit project needs.Made from upcycled rice hulls, ACRE is the first and only stainable composite on the market today. It accepts stain and paints without primer in hundreds of manufacturer-approved finishes and stains evenly without knots, sap lines, or tannins. Staining ACRE enhances its natural grain and texture, capturing the beauty of wood while delivering long-lasting performance of composites.“We often hear from customers that one reason they love ACRE is the ability to stain it to match prized wood species,” said Chris Guimond, CEO of Modern Mill. “With Modern Mill's new pre-finished ACRE options, customers can continue to enjoy the beauty of wood with even greater convenience.”To learn more about pre-finished ACRE options, visit modern-mill.com

