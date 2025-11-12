Invoke is recognized as the winner of the 2025 Microsoft Identity Partner of the Year

2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Identity Award Invoke Member of Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Microsoft Solutions Partner, Security Specialist - Invoke

Invoke wins 2025 Microsoft Identity Partner of the Year for global excellence in secure, innovative identity and access management solutions.

Invoke was built to be a better breed of partner. Winning Microsoft’s Worldwide Identity Partner of the Year affirms that purpose — and the power of trust, execution, and collaboration.” — Stephen Leuthold & Ryan Durbin, Co-Founders of Invoke

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Invoke today announced it has won the Identity 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.“Invoke was built to be a better breed of partner. Winning Microsoft’s Worldwide Identity Partner of the Year affirms that purpose — and the power of trust, execution, and collaboration.”— Stephen Leuthold & Ryan Durbin, Co-Founders of InvokeThe Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. Invoke was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Identity, globally.Microsoft awards the Microsoft Identity Partner of the Year to recognize exceptional innovation and impact in identity and access management. This honor celebrates partners who deliver secure, scalable solutions using technologies such as Microsoft Entra, Verified ID, and Zero Trust architecture, helping organizations protect identities, streamline access, and meet compliance requirements across hybrid and cloud environments, and AI agents.“Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft’s Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what’s possible when technology and vision unite to empower customers around the world.”The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18-21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/blog/article/microsoft-partner-of-the-year-awards-winners-and-finalists-2025 . The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-us/awards/winners About InvokeA global winner of the Microsoft Security Identity Partner of the Year award, Invoke combines tightly coupled security controls with digital productivity solutions to help enterprises innovate with confidence. As a Frontier Firm Partner, Invoke empowers organizations to adopt AI agents and Copilot securely, strategically, and at scale—turning complexity into clarity and transformation into measurable outcomes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.