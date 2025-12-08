Margie Goldsmith’s Inspiring New Memoir 'Becoming a Badass' Shows Age Is Just a Number: Fear Doesn’t Get the Final Say

Margie Goldsmith

Margie Goldsmith rewrites the rules on reinvention, proving the next chapter can always be the best one

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- She is 81 years old. She boxes twice a week. She lifts weights and cycles. She has climbed Mt. Everest, completed Olympic-distance triathlons and marathons, survived cancer three times, and now she has written a memoir, "Becoming a Badass: From Fearful to Fierce."

World-renowned writer, journalist, and adventurer Margie Goldsmith has lived a life defined by daring reinvention, not because she had an easy start (her dysfunctional family included suicide, mental illness, incest, and alcoholism) but because she refused to let hardship define her. Her memoir is an unforgettable and inspiring account of an extraordinary woman who has never allowed fear to stand in her way.

"I had a terrible childhood, but I refused to let that determine how I lived my life. I have always believed in Eleanor Roosevelt’s words: ‘Do one thing every day that scares you.’ Like everyone, I have faced fears and failures, but I never let self-doubt stop me," explains Goldsmith.

Becoming a Badass is about refusing to let the expectations or beliefs of others hold you back. "You can change your life, no matter how old you are,” says Goldsmith.

Growing up in a maladjusted, difficult household, Goldsmith often felt invisible, but she learned to escape through imagination and adventure. After college, she moved to Paris, discovering the strength and independence she never knew she had.

“Paris taught me how to become my own person. I did not know the language, yet I learned to navigate the city, and in doing so, I gained confidence and realized I could survive on my own. Living there gave me fortitude. I wrote my first novel in Paris… and I married my first husband,” she shares.

When she eventually returned to the United States, Goldsmith reinvented herself again, launching a thriving film and video production company and later marrying a high-profile New York corporate attorney. But even with outward success, she realized the life she was living no longer supported her growth.

That moment of choosing herself propelled her into a wildly successful writing career. She became a sought-after travel and lifestyle journalist, exploring 150 countries and earning more than 100 writing awards. "I learned that passion, when fiercely pursued, can rebuild a life from the ground up,” Goldsmith says.

Just as her career was reaching new heights, Goldsmith faced the battle of a lifetime: pancreatic cancer, followed later by lung cancer and serious complications. Yet she refused to surrender.

“When I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, I did not prepare to die. I ran a marathon. When I found out I had lung cancer, I learned to play the harmonica. My biggest fear has always been failure, but worse than failing would be not trying,” she says.

Becoming a Badass: From Fearful to Fierce is available here: https://bit.ly/48Wobcc

Reader Praise for Becoming a Badass

"Some people never learn to roll with the punches, embrace adventure, and savor every minute of this precious life, but Margie Goldsmith seems to have done all this from an early age...”

— Jeff Burger, veteran magazine editor, author of Leonard Cohen on Leonard Cohen and Dylan on Dylan

"Blessed with an indefatigable spirit, insatiable curiosity, and unquenchable zest for life, Margie Goldsmith shares her inspiring journey from humble beginnings to remarkable success as an award-winning writer, filmmaker, and novelist. In life and in love, she refuses to let fear hold her back from living the life she wanted..."

— Patrick Perry, Editor-in-Chief, Saturday Evening Post

About the Author

Margie Goldsmith is a four-time author and award-winning journalist who has written more than 1,500 articles and traveled to 150 countries. A blues harmonica player with two original albums, she believes music is a universal language, and when she travels to third-world countries, she gives away harmonicas to children. She believes it is never too late to try something new.

To learn more about Margie Goldsmith, visit: https://margiegoldsmith.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.