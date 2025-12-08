Anesa Miller’s I Never Do This Confronts the Real-World Costs of Reproductive Control: When Choice Is Taken

Anesa Miller

Reproductive rights are a fragile promise that can be revoked in an instant, reshaping futures and forcing women to fight for the freedom of their own bodies

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As reproductive freedoms face renewed and aggressive challenges across the United States, award-winning author Anesa Miller delivers timely and compelling fiction centered on autonomy, power, and the lived consequences of political control. Her book, I Never Do This: A Novel, confronts these themes through the story of a young woman fighting for her future.

“Set in 2019, I wanted to tell the story of the battles young mothers still fight for their reproductive rights,” says Miller. “A woman’s right to choose her own destiny, especially regarding her body and reproductive health, remains contested and vulnerable. The debate isn’t theoretical. It affects real lives, especially those of teenage mothers who have the least power and the most to lose.”

A gripping literary suspense, I Never Do This follows LaDene Faye Howell, a young woman silenced by the trauma of teen pregnancy and coerced adoption. When her cousin Bobbie, newly released from prison, draws her into a dangerous crime spree, LaDene must confront a lifetime of secrecy, shame, and emotional abuse.

The story echoes the national struggle over reproductive rights, heightened after the U.S. Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade and removed federal protections for abortion access. Miller’s fiction reminds readers that young women’s bodies, voices, and choices remain contested ground.

“My book explores the power of empathy and forgiveness,” Miller continues. “It’s ultimately about decisions and consequences — and how lives need not be driven by revenge or shame. LaDene’s story reflects what happens when society denies young women the right to determine their own futures.”

Miller’s earlier work, Our Orbit: A Novel, now a finalist for the Next Generation Indie Book Award for Best Fiction, examines generational trauma through the eyes of nine-year-old Miriam Winslow, raised in a rigid fundamentalist community. When thrust into foster care, she and her siblings must fight to reclaim one another within a system that prioritizes doctrine over humanity.

“My books examine what happens when personal agency is stripped away, particularly from young women and girls,” says Miller. “Fiction can illuminate the human cost of policies and beliefs that try to control our bodies and futures.”

Across the country, legislation continues to tighten access to reproductive care, placing millions at risk and fueling the urgency behind Miller’s work. The Ohio Capital Journal reports two pending reproductive rights cases: Brittany Watts’ miscarriage prosecution awaits, while an appeal on the six-week ban rules could rule soon.

“These laws show that the fight for reproductive rights is far from over,” she concludes. “My stories highlight the real lives impacted when women’s autonomy is treated as optional.”

Praise for I Never Do This

“I’m blown away by Miller’s beautiful writing… I became consumed by this mesmerizing story. I loved the book.”

— Kathy Wollenberg, author of Far Less

“A masterful novel in a voice so fearless and compassionate, urgent and heartland-true… one of those rare books that makes you want to read it all over again.”

— Brandon R. Schrand, author of The Enders Hotel, Works Cited, and Psychiana Man

Readers Rave About Our Orbit

“Our Orbit explores how family can be torn apart by brutal conviction and brought together by moments of grace… wisdom about our need to believe, our desire to belong, and, finally… forgiveness.”

— Kim Barnes, author of In the Kingdom of Men

About the Author

Anesa Miller has published extensively in both literary and scholarly journals and has received a Creative Writing Fellowship from the Ohio Arts Council. Her novels, I Never Do This and Our Orbit, were released by Sibylline Press in 2024 and 2025. She holds a Ph.D. in Russian Literature from the University of Kansas and an M.F.A. from the University of Idaho. Miller is available for literary readings, lectures, and short fiction workshops.

Learn more at: www.anesamiller.com

