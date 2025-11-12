UrbanLogiq Strengthens Its Global Foundation Model Through New Partnership

LOCUS joins UrbanLogiq's Strategic Alliance Program

UrbanLogiq is proud to announce LOCUS as the newest member of its Strategic Alliance Program and a contributor to the Global Foundation Model.

CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UrbanLogiq is proud to announce LOCUS as the newest member of its Strategic Alliance Program and a contributor to the Global Foundation Model, marking another step forward in bringing artificial intelligence to the core of public sector decision-making.LOCUS joins WSP Global and Cubic ITS as part of the growing network of organizations within UrbanLogiq’s Strategic Alliance Program. A recognized leader in geospatial intelligence, LOCUS harnesses location-enabled data from smartphones, telematics, traffic sensors, and transportation surveys to produce high-fidelity, reliable, and privacy-compliant datasets and insights. Through this partnership, LOCUS brings deep expertise in geospatial data infrastructure and spatial analytics, strengthening UrbanLogiq’s mission to help governments better understand how communities behave and evolve over time.A Collective Effort to Build Smarter, More Resilient CommunitiesUrbanLogiq’s Global Foundation Model creates a unified digital view of the natural and built environment, mapping how features like land, roads, and infrastructure relate to one another. By integrating diverse public and private sector data, and applying machine learning informed by subject matter experts, the model uncovers patterns and helps forecast future needs.Through the Strategic Alliance Program, organizations contribute their data and expertise to enhance the accuracy and reach of the model. In return, partners gain access to UrbanLogiq’s platform insights, co-development opportunities, and data products that support their own missions.“By combining LOCUS’s proprietary, high-definition movement data solutions and insights with UrbanLogiq’s rich contextual data and modeling capabilities, we’re unlocking an entirely new layer of understanding about how communities behave and change over time. Together, we can provide governments with unprecedented insights into community behaviour to support government decisions and citizen services.”— Mark Masongsong, CEO of UrbanLogiqAdvancing AI for Public GoodThe Global Foundation Model is built on a continuous feedback loop. As strategic alliance members, like LOCUS contribute data and expertise, the insights become stronger. Governments benefit from improved forecasting, scenario modeling, and impact analysis to enable faster, more informed decisions.“Partnering with UrbanLogiq lets us take the location-enabled insights we’ve created for over 60 governments and put it to work in new ways to strengthen economic development and community vitality. Together, we’re showing how accurate, real-world data can strengthen the next generation of AI tools for public good.” — Anurag Komanduri, President, LOCUSUrbanLogiq’s goal is simple: help governments make better decisions with better data. The Global Foundation Model and its growing network of strategic partners are the infrastructure that makes that possible at scale.About UrbanLogiqUrbanLogiq is committed to transforming how governments leverage data by breaking down silos to empower smarter, data-driven decision-making. UrbanLogiq’s AI-powered analytics platform seamlessly integrates diverse data sources across departments and domains, providing public officials with a comprehensive, unified view of their urban environments. With a focus on data security and privacy, UrbanLogiq ensures sensitive information remains protected while delivering actionable insights and advanced AI solutions. The company’s mission is to help governments make faster, cheaper, and more accurate decisions that build stronger, safer, and more sustainable communities.About LOCUSLOCUS delivers cutting-edge geospatial technology that simplifies how organizations collect, manage, and utilize location data. The LOCUS platform empowers users to transform spatial information into actionable intelligence—enabling better planning, operations, and decision-making. Through a commitment to innovation and privacy, LOCUS helps clients unlock the full potential of geospatial data to drive impact across sectors.

