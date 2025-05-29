UrbanLogiq and Cubic Join Forces to Power the Next Era of Transportation Solutions

UrbanLogiq and Cubic ITS sign memorandum of understanding to establish a strategic alliance

UrbanLogiq & Cubic ITS sign MOU to form a strategic alliance, transforming how transportation agencies solve complex mobility challenges.

This strategic alliance brings together Cubic’s transportation solutions leadership with cutting-edge artificial intelligence powered by UrbanLogiq’s platform.” — Mark Masongsong, CEO, Co-Founder, UrbanLogiq

SAN FRANCISCO , CA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UrbanLogiq and Cubic ITS , a global leader in providing Intelligent Transportation Solutions, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to establish a strategic alliance aimed at transforming how transportation agencies solve complex mobility challenges.Built for Government, Powered by InnovationAt the heart of this strategic alliance is a powerful complement of capabilities: UrbanLogiq brings its secure, AI-driven analytics platform built specifically for the public sector, while Cubic contributes decades of global transportation expertise, market reach, and infrastructure solutions.“This strategic alliance brings together Cubic’s transportation solutions leadership with cutting-edge artificial intelligence powered by UrbanLogiq’s platform,” said Mark Masongsong, CEO of UrbanLogiq. “Together, we’ll empower governments to create safer streets and more connected communities through faster, smarter decision-making.”Driving Scalable Innovation and Smarter MobilityTogether, UrbanLogiq and Cubic will co-develop and commercialize solutions that empower agencies to:- Monitor and manage congestion in real-time with intelligent decision support tools- Predict traffic patterns and simulate future scenarios to inform long-term planning- Design safety-first mobility strategies supported by data-driven insightsBy aligning product strategies and go-to-market plans, UrbanLogiq and Cubic are laying the foundation for bold innovation—delivering scalable, easy-to-implement solutions tailored to real-world government challenges. Together, they aim to accelerate the digital transformation of transportation and help governments make smarter, faster decisions that lead to safer, more connected communities.“At Cubic, we’re committed to shaping the future of mobility through innovation and collaboration,” said Geoff Scalf, ITS Senior Product Director at Cubic Transportation Systems. “Our strategic alliance with UrbanLogiq is a powerful step toward delivering integrated, data-driven solutions that help transportation agencies build more efficient and resilient systems.”##About UrbanLogiq: UrbanLogiq is committed to transforming how governments leverage data by breaking down silos to empower smarter, data-driven decision-making. UrbanLogiq’s AI-powered analytics platform seamlessly integrates diverse data sources across departments and domains, providing public officials with a comprehensive, unified view of their urban environments. With a focus on data security, UrbanLogiq ensures sensitive information remains protected while delivering actionable insights and advanced AI solutions. UrbanLogiq’s mission is to equip governments with the tools to make faster, cheaper, and more accurate decisions to drive meaningful impact and build stronger, safer, more sustainable communities.About Cubic: Cubic Transportation Systems is an industry-leading integrator of payment and information solutions and related services for intelligent travel applications. Cubic delivers integrated systems for transportation and traffic management, delivering tools for travelers to choose the smartest and easiest way to travel and pay for their journeys, and enabling transportation authorities and agencies to manage demand across the entire transportation network.

UrbanLogiq's Story

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.