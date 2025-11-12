Cloudingo Launches Intelligence Dashboard for Salesforce Security & Health

Empowering Salesforce teams to keep data clean, secure, and reliable.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cloudingo, a leading Salesforce data quality platform, today announced the launch of Cloudingo Intelligence, a new monitoring dashboard that gives Salesforce administrators and IT teams real-time visibility into their org’s security, performance, and operational health.As Salesforce environments grow more complex, admins face increasing challenges maintaining visibility across logins, apps, and API usage hidden deep within setup menus. Cloudingo Intelligence consolidates this information into a single, actionable dashboard, helping teams catch potential risks before they lead to outages, security incidents, or compliance failures.“Admins shouldn’t have to dig through twenty different Salesforce pages to understand what’s happening in their org,” said Stephen Harding, COO of Cloudingo. “Cloudingo Intelligence gives them that visibility in seconds—so they can prevent issues, take action when needed, protect their data, and keep Salesforce running smoothly.”The new dashboard monitors and alerts on key operational metrics, including:• Global Login Tracking – View where all users and integrations log in worldwide for greater oversight.• Network Access Management – See every IP address accessing Salesforce and automatically associate them with vendors or systems.• Smart Alerts Dashboard – Track 21 critical security indicators, from idle users to new app installations and field-level changes.• Trust Status and API Monitoring – Receive instant alerts on outages or abnormal API spikes, often before Salesforce Trust reports them.• Application and Code Intelligence – Detect outdated Apex triggers, deprecated API versions, and risky custom code.Cloudingo Intelligence extends the company’s mission of maintaining healthy, secure Salesforce environments. Together with Cloudingo’s Data Quality Dashboard, it provides Salesforce admins a complete view of data integrity, system reliability, and user activity.According to Gartner , poor data quality costs enterprises an average of $12.9 million per year. Cloudingo helps organizations reverse that trend by providing tools to monitor, maintain, and safeguard mission-critical Salesforce data.Cloudingo Intelligence is available today to current Cloudingo customers.To learn more or request a walkthrough, please visit Cloudingo's website or contact us at contact@cloudingo.com.About CloudingoFounded in 2011, Cloudingo is a trusted Salesforce data quality platform used by thousands of organizations worldwide. Cloudingo helps teams clean, deduplicate, and secure Salesforce data—without code or complexity. From preventing duplicates to surfacing system risks, Cloudingo ensures CRM data remains accurate, compliant, and reliable.

