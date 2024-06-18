Cloudingo Expands Data Quality Solutions to Marketo
Empowering Marketers with Superior Data ManagementDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudingo, a leader in data quality and management solutions, today announced the expansion of its innovative platform to support Adobe Marketo Engage, the leading marketing automation platform. Building on its success with Salesforce, Cloudingo’s latest offering promises to revolutionize the way marketers handle their data ensuring accuracy, consistency, and optimal performance for their campaigns.
In today's data-driven marketing landscape, maintaining clean and accurate data is crucial for successful marketing automation. Yet, data quality is often overlooked, leading to inaccurate insights, ineffective campaigns, and cost overruns. Cloudingo's new Marketo data quality solution addresses these challenges head-on, providing marketers with a comprehensive toolkit to manage and enhance their prospect information.
Key Features of Cloudingo’s Marketo Cleanse:
- Effortless Data Cleansing:
Cloudingo’s intuitive platform streamlines the data cleanup process eliminating the need for tedious and manual tasks. Users can now focus on what matters most – their marketing strategies – while Cloudingo ensures their data remains pristine.
- Superior Matching Capabilities:
Cloudingo goes beyond Marketo’s native basic email-only matching. By leveraging alternative and additional field data, the platform offers unparalleled accuracy and flexibility in identifying duplicate records, ensuring that marketers have access to the most reliable data.
- Custom Object Reparenting:
Unique to Cloudingo, reparenting resolves the common issue of orphaned custom objects following record merges. Cloudingo seamlessly reparents objects to the designated master record, maintaining data integrity and structure.
- Merge Your Way:
Whether you prefer manual, mass, or automated merges, Cloudingo offers a range of options to suit your specific needs. This flexibility ensures maximum efficiency and accuracy in data management.
- Seamless Data Imports:
Importing data into Marketo has never been easier. Cloudingo simplifies the process ensuring that all imported information is clean, accurate, and ready for use, enhancing the overall quality of your Marketo instance.
“Our mission at Cloudingo has always been to empower businesses with the tools they need to maintain high-quality data,” said Lars Nielsen, CEO of Cloudingo. “With the expansion of our platform to support Marketo, we are excited to bring the same level of innovation and efficiency that our Salesforce customers have come to rely on. Marketers can now confidently manage their data, knowing that Cloudingo will help them achieve unparalleled accuracy and consistency.”
Current customer testimonial:
“We were struggling with data quality issues in Marketo until we started using Cloudingo. The cleanup was thorough, the product is incredibly user-friendly, and the Cloudingo team has been very easy to work with. Our marketing campaigns are now more effective thanks to accurate and clean data. I would recommend Cloudingo to any Marketo users who have had similar challenges!”
-Marketing Manager at Constellation HomeBuilder Systems
For more information about Cloudingo’s new Adobe Marketo Engage data quality solution, please visit Cloudingo’s website or contact us at contact@cloudingo.com.
About Cloudingo:
Cloudingo is a leading provider of data quality and management solutions helping businesses maintain clean, accurate, and actionable data. With powerful tools designed to automate data cleansing and management, Cloudingo enables organizations to achieve their sales and marketing business objectives with confidence.
