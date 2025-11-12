Montgomery County Painting Pro Marks 9 Years of Excellence With Klappenberger & Son

Alex Mironov - Klappenberger & Son Franchisee

This Milestone marks continued excellence and growth for one of Maryland’s most trusted painting contractors

GERMANTOWN, MD, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Klappenberger & Son is proud to recognize Alex Mironov, franchise owner and painting contractor, for his 9 years of outstanding service to clients in Montgomery County. Since joining the company in 2016, Alex has built a reputation for professionalism, attention to detail, and long-term client satisfaction.Through nearly a decade of residential and commercial projects, Alex has become a trusted name in the community—delivering consistent quality and growing his business year after year. His work continues to reflect the high standards that Klappenberger & Son is known for across its franchise network.“Alex is a true professional and a tremendous asset to our team,” said David Klappenberger, Founder and Owner of Klappenberger & Son. “He embodies the values we strive for—quality craftsmanship, integrity, and dependable service. We’re honored to have him leading our Montgomery County location for the past nine years.”Klappenberger & Son offers a full range of painting and handyman services, including interior and exterior painting, power washing, drywall repair, and carpentry. The company also continues to expand through franchise development, offering opportunities for motivated entrepreneurs to own and operate their own territory with a trusted brand.For more information about Klappenberger & Son – Montgomery County and their services, visit www.klappenbergerandson.com About Klappenberger & SonFounded in 1989, Klappenberger & Son delivers expert painting and handyman services with a focus on professionalism and customer satisfaction. With locations across the East Coast, the company combines industry experience with franchise support systems designed for long-term success.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.