Kenny Lee of Klappenberger & Son Painting Celebrates 100+ Reviews in Howard County

Kenny Lee - Howard County, MD Franchise Owner

Local Franchise Owner Recognized for Exceptional Customer Service and Community Impact

HOWARD COUNTY, MD, MD, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenny Lee, franchise owner of Klappenberger & Son Painting in Howard County, has officially surpassed 100 customer reviews, a milestone that reflects the company's dedication to quality workmanship, reliability, and customer satisfaction.Since launching his Howard County location, Lee has built a strong reputation for delivering top-tier residential and commercial painting services. As a local business owner under the Klappenberger & Son franchise network, Lee has consistently exceeded client expectations—earning praise not just for painting, but for communication, professionalism, and reliability.“I’m proud to serve the Howard County community with integrity and attention to detail,” said Kenny Lee. “Surpassing 100 reviews isn’t just a number—it’s proof that we’re making a real difference in the homes and businesses of our neighbors.”Klappenberger & Son Painting provides interior and exterior painting, drywall repair, cabinet refinishing, and power washing, all with a focus on customer-first service. The company’s commitment to punctuality, transparent pricing, and high-quality results has helped it stand out in a crowded home services market.For more information about Klappenberger & Son Howard County and their services, visit www.klappenbergerandson.com About Klappenberger & Son – Howard CountyKlappenberger & Son is a national painting franchise offering premium home improvement services. Kenny Lee, owner of the Howard County location, has been proudly serving the area with high-quality craftsmanship and a dedication to customer satisfaction. His local team blends franchise-level professionalism with personalized, community-based service.

