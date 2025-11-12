Interlynk Expands SBOM Automation to Support CSCRF - SEBI’s Cybersecurity Framework

With this expansion, Interlynk provides a turnkey platform for SBOM automation and ongoing cybersecurity compliance across India’s financial sector.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interlynk Inc., a leader in SBOM (Software Bill of Materials) automation and vulnerability intelligence, today announced that its SaaS platform now supports compliance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience Framework (CSCRF). With financial institutions and regulated entities in India facing new obligations under CSCRF, Interlynk’s offering enables organizations to align their software supply chain risk management, component visibility, and vulnerability assurance efforts with SEBI’s structured requirements.

“Financial institutions and market intermediaries regulated by SEBI are under increasing pressure to demonstrate real-time monitoring, software component transparency, and rapid incident response,” said Surendra Pathak, Co-Founder and CEO of Interlynk. “Our SBOM automation platform is built for exactly this: it gives organizations a machine-readable, signed software bill of materials, continuous vulnerability intelligence, and an audit-ready compliance trail - now with explicit support for CSCRF’s mandatory services and reporting formats.”

Through this enhancement, Interlynk’s platform helps organizations generate and sign SBOMs for every build, track vulnerabilities in real time, manage third-party software risks, and maintain versioned, audit-ready compliance records. The platform’s dashboards and reporting capabilities allow regulated entities to measure remediation timelines, track exposure, and demonstrate alignment with CSCRF’s emphasis on resilience and recovery.

India’s financial sector is undergoing rapid digital transformation, relying on an expanding ecosystem of open-source and third-party software. CSCRF establishes a new benchmark for operational resilience by requiring organizations to anticipate, withstand, and recover from cyber incidents. By embedding SBOM-driven automation into their software supply chain and vulnerability workflows, Interlynk enables regulated entities to reduce risk exposure while maintaining continuous regulatory alignment.

About Interlynk

Interlynk offers a SaaS cybersecurity and SBOM automation and third-party risk management platform designed for software enabled products in regulated industries. Its real‑time visibility and continuous compliance workflows support adherence to FDA cybersecurity regulations, DORA, NIS2, Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and now India's SEBI Cybersecurity and Cyber Resilience Framework (CSCRF) and other global regulations.

Legal Disclaimer:

