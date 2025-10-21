Interlynk Launches High-Availability Enriched NVD Service to Ensure Continuous, AI-Ready Vulnerability Intelligence

Enriched service combining CISA KEV, EPSS, PURL data and multiple advisory feeds now powers Interlynk’s extensive customer network.

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Interlynk, a software supply chain security company, today announced the launch of its High-Availability Enriched NVD Service, delivering uninterrupted and enriched vulnerability intelligence for enterprise security and compliance operations. The service was initially developed to maintain service continuity across the Interlynk SBOM Automation platform following repeated unplanned outages and data delays from the National Vulnerability Database (NVD). It has been in production for several weeks and now powers all Interlynk customer accounts. The company is extending access through an Early Access Program for API-based consumption.

“Inconsistent vulnerability data has become a systemic issue for security teams that depend on reliable intelligence feeds,” said Ritesh Noronha, Chief Technology Officer at Interlynk. “To ensure operational continuity, we built a high-availability vulnerability service that combines NVD data with exploitability and real-world risk context from CISA’s Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog (KEV) and FIRST.org’s EPSS framework, along with PURL-based component intelligence. We are now making this infrastructure available to our customers via API so that their security pipelines remain resilient even when public data sources experience outages.”

The Interlynk High-Availability Enriched NVD Service provides continuous access to vulnerability data through a distributed, fault-tolerant ingestion and delivery architecture. It enriches NVD records with exploit status, probability of exploitation, affected package metadata, and SBOM-aware vulnerability matching to reduce false positives. The service also offers AI-ready delivery, including Markdown-formatted CVE responses and optional custom prompt generation for integration with security automation workflows and enterprise AI systems.

Key capabilities include high-availability vulnerability delivery, CVE enrichment with CISA KEV and EPSS, SBOM component correlation across CycloneDX and SPDX formats, AI-ready output, and data lineage suitable for regulatory evidence requirements. The service supports vulnerability and compliance operations for all vulnerability management operations including those under FDA and MDR cybersecurity regulations, CSCRF, DORA, NIS2, and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA).

The High-Availability Enriched NVD Service is available immediately to existing Interlynk customers through the Early Access Program. Broader availability will be introduced next month.

About Interlynk

Interlynk offers a SaaS cybersecurity and SBOM automation platform designed for software enabled products in regulated industries. Its real‑time visibility and continuous compliance workflows support adherence to FDA cybersecurity regulations, CSCRF, DORA, NIS2, Cyber Resilience Act (CRA) and other global regulations.

