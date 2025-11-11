Submit Release
I 89 S from Williston Rest Area to Exit 11

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

[Barracks Name]

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

Interstate 89 Southbound from the Williston Rest Area to at least the Richmond Exit (Exit 11) is at a standstill and extremely icy. AOT is aware and doing their best to clear the roadway.

 

This incident is expected to last for the next 1-3 hours.  Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate. 

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes.  Please drive carefully.

 

 

