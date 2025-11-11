I 89 S from Williston Rest Area to Exit 11
Interstate 89 Southbound from the Williston Rest Area to at least the Richmond Exit (Exit 11) is at a standstill and extremely icy. AOT is aware and doing their best to clear the roadway.
This incident is expected to last for the next 1-3 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
