I 89 S from Williston Rest Area to Exit 11

Interstate 89 Southbound from the Williston Rest Area to at least the Richmond Exit (Exit 11) is at a standstill and extremely icy. AOT is aware and doing their best to clear the roadway.

This incident is expected to last for the next 1-3 hours. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.