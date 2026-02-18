Everglades Farm Shares Early Spring Planting Tips for Fruit Trees and Container Gardens

Everglades Farm team member carefully repots rare and hard-to-find plants inside the company’s greenhouse nursery in Homestead, Florida.

Florida-based tropical nursery encourages homeowners to plant before summer heat for stronger root systems and higher fruit yields

HOMESTEAD, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Everglades Farm , a Florida-based nursery known for rare and hard-to-find tropical fruit trees and plants, is encouraging homeowners to take advantage of early spring conditions to plant fruit trees and refresh container gardens before peak summer temperatures arrive.With Florida’s mild late-winter climate and extended growing season, early spring offers a critical window for planting tropical fruit trees. Establishing trees before the stress of extreme heat and heavy summer rain can significantly improve long-term growth and fruit production.“Early spring is one of the most important planting periods in Florida,” says Noah Aguilar, owner of Everglades Farm. “When trees are planted before peak heat, they have time to develop strong root systems in well-prepared soil. That early establishment helps them handle summer conditions and produce more consistently.”Why Early Spring Matters in FloridaUnlike colder regions that must wait for frost to pass, much of Florida allows for tropical planting well before summer begins. By planting now, homeowners can:— Allow roots to establish before intense summer heat— Reduce transplant shock— Improve overall tree resilience— Increase the likelihood of earlier and more productive harvestsTips for Tropical Fruit Trees and Container Gardens:Everglades Farm recommends the following best practices for Florida gardeners:1) Prepare well-drained soil. Tropical fruit trees require proper drainage to prevent root stress, particularly ahead of Florida’s rainy season.2) Choose full sun locations. Most fruiting varieties perform best with six to eight hours of direct sunlight daily.3) Consider container-friendly varieties. Mango trees, pomegranates, passion fruit vines, and select berry plants can thrive in large containers, making them ideal for patios and smaller yards.4) Water consistently during establishment. Newly planted trees need steady moisture, but overwatering should be avoided.Growing Demand for Backyard Orchards:Interest in edible landscaping and backyard fruit production continues to grow across Florida as homeowners look for long-term value and greater control over their food sources.“More customers are investing in fruit trees that provide both beauty and harvest,” Aguilar adds. “With the right timing and preparation, Florida’s climate makes it possible to grow a wide range of tropical varieties successfully.”Everglades Farm offers a selection of tropical fruit trees suited for Florida’s growing zones, including mango, sapodilla, pomegranate, passion fruit, and other climate-adapted varieties. For more information, visit www.everglades.farm About Everglades FarmEverglades Farm is a family-operated tree nursery based in Homestead, Florida. With more than 50 years of combined horticultural experience, the nursery specializes in hard-to-find tropical fruit trees and plants, including mangos, avocados, air-layered lychees, and longan. Offering more than 300 varieties, Everglades Farm provides trees and plants that support wellness while reconnecting families with familiar flavors and cultural traditions. Customers may also schedule visits to the nursery from Monday through Saturday. Learn more at www.everglades.farm ###

