Lewis E. Lehrman, Co-Founder of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History, Passes Away at 87

Lewis E. Lehrman (1938–2026), philanthropist, historian, and co-founder of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

Philanthropist and businessman celebrated for advancing initiatives that have shaped the study and teaching of American history

He left a tremendous legacy, and he will be profoundly missed” — James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History has announced the passing of Lewis E. Lehrman, co-founder and co-chairman of the Institute. Lehrman, who was 87, died on March 11 at his home in Greenwich, Connecticut. Known as a renaissance man, he led the Institute to become one of the nation’s leading nonprofits dedicated to history and civics education.A philanthropist, historian, and businessman, Lehrman co-founded the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History in 1994 with his longtime collaborator and close friend Richard Gilder. He played a central role in building the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the largest archives of American historical documents in the United States. Lehrman also established several educational initiatives and prestigious history book prizes, such as the Lincoln Prize, Frederick Douglass Book Prize, and George Washington Prize.“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lewis E. Lehrman and extend our condolences to his wife Louise and their entire family,” said James G. Basker, president and CEO of the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History. “His vision for bringing history to life helped the Institute reach millions of teachers and students through educational resources, seminars, exhibitions, and partnerships. He left a tremendous legacy, and he will be profoundly missed.”Lehrman built a career in business and finance and served as president of Rite Aid during its early years of expansion. He later held senior roles at Morgan Stanley before founding investment firms in Greenwich, Connecticut, and remained active in public policy, advising national leaders on economic issues and serving on the boards of numerous educational and cultural institutions. In 2005, Lehrman was awarded the National Humanities Medal by President George W. Bush in recognition of his contributions to the study and teaching of American history.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Louise, their five children, 15 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. To learn more about the life and legacy of Lewis E. Lehrman, visit gilderlehrman.org/about/lewis-e-lehrman About the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American HistoryThe Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History was founded in 1994 by Richard Gilder and Lewis E. Lehrman, visionaries and lifelong supporters of American history education. The Institute is the leading nonprofit and nonpartisan organization dedicated to improving the teaching and learning of American history through educational programs and resources. We serve K–12 teachers and students, honor scholars, and welcome and inform the general public.At the Institute’s core is the Gilder Lehrman Collection, one of the great archives in American history. Drawing on the 87,000 documents in the Gilder Lehrman Collection and an extensive network of eminent historians, the Institute provides teachers, students, and the general public with direct access to unique primary source materials.As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History is supported through the generosity of individuals, corporations, and foundations. The Institute’s programs have been recognized by awards from the White House, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the Organization of American Historians, Daughters of the American Revolution, the Council of Independent Colleges, and the Web Excellence Awards. Learn more at gilderlehrman.org ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.