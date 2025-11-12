IMEC25 Concludes in Valencia: Advancing Maritime Emergency Management Through Space and Collaboration

IMEC25 (...) it was about fostering genuine dialogue between those who face emergencies and those who can help solve them, (...) to find the most effective ways to respond to maritime emergencies.” — Juan Peña Ibáñez, CEO of Orbital and Co-Organizer of IMEC25

VALENCIA, SPAIN, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The International Maritime Emergencies Conference (IMEC25) , organized by Orbital, has concluded in Valencia, Spain, marking two days of in-depth discussions on the future of maritime emergency management and the role of space technology in protecting oceans, coastlines, and human life.The event gathered representatives from 13 maritime authorities, 6 oil and gas companies, 22 space companies, 7 aerospace organizations, and 6 universities and research institutions. Together, they engaged in open discussions on how technology, data, and collaboration can transform how the world prepares for and responds to maritime emergencies.Throughout the sessions, participants reflected on real incidents and challenges, from pollution and oil spills to search and rescue operations. They highlighted the need for better coordination, faster data exchange, and improved communication systems. Maritime authorities shared operational realities, while space and technology specialists demonstrated how satellite monitoring, high-altitude platforms, and AI-driven analytics can strengthen emergency preparedness.A key theme was the importance of removing barriers between sectors. The maritime and space communities, once working in isolation, now recognize that collaboration is vital for building resilience at sea. The conference underlined that maritime emergency management must move from reactive response to proactive prevention, using technology to anticipate risks and reduce both environmental and human impact.“IMEC25 was never just about presentations; it was about fostering genuine dialogue between those who face emergencies and those who can help solve them,” said Juan Peña Ibáñez, CEO of Orbital and Co-Organizer of IMEC25. “When maritime and space professionals sit at the same table, alongside researchers and members of the oil and gas industry, new ideas emerge and collaboration turns into action. Working together as one is now our main goal — to find the most effective ways to respond to maritime emergencies.”IMEC25 was made possible thanks to the support of the sponsors: Telespazio, Salvamento Marítimo, Open Cosmos, Hisdesat, Iceye, and cosine.As well as the participation of a broad range of collaborators and partners, including:✦ 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:Galician Coast Guard, NATO, Maritime and Port Institute of Cape Verde, Papua New Guinea National Maritime Safety Authority (NMSA), Oman Environment Authority, Port Authority of Valencia, Valenciaport Foundation, Customs Surveillance Service (SVA), Spanish Red Cross, Atlantic Association for Maritime Emergencies, One Port-Canarias, and Valencia Pilots.✦ 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐬:Institute of Environmental Hydraulics (IH Cantabria), Technological Institute for Marine Environment Control (INTECMAR), Balearic Islands Coastal Observing and Forecasting System (SOCIB), Institute of Mathematical Sciences (ICMAT), Autonomous University of Madrid, and CEDEX.✦ 𝐎𝐢𝐥 & 𝐆𝐚𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:REPSOL, Cheiron Energy, ARPEL, ITOPF, Sheco, and Hebo Maritime Services.✦ 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬:European Space Agency (ESA), Spanish Space Agency (AEE), Spanish Air Force (SAR Unit), Fuerteventura Technological Park, Satellite Applications Catapult (UK), and ESPAI Aero – Valencian Aerospace Cluster.✦ 𝐒𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬:Airbus, Vantor (former Maxar), B2Space, Alen Space, Thales Alenia Space, Aquaguard Technologies, Capella Space, Ubotica, Omeo Space, Abionica, Skyflare, Deimos, IDOM, KSAT, Planet, and LuxSpace.The event succeeded in bridging communities that have traditionally worked apart, creating a foundation for continued cooperation and the practical application of space-based technologies to maritime emergencies.Building on the success of this first edition, IMEC25 will return in 2026 to further the dialogue, strengthen practical collaboration, and broaden cross-sector initiatives.For more information, visit www.imecvalencia.com ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐎𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥Orbital provides satellite-based solutions to challenges in the maritime domain, including oil spill monitoring, ship detection, and maritime situational awareness. By leveraging advanced space technologies and data analytics, Orbitals helps industries and authorities improve operational efficiency, environmental protection, and emergency response at sea. Learn more at www.orbitaleos.com ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

