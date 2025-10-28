Maldives Space Research Organisation (MSRO) Launches $50 Million Space Fund to Empower Island Nations

MSRO unveils a $50M Space Fund at IAC 2025 in Sydney, advancing sovereign space, maritime security, and climate resilience for island nations.

We’ve shown that with heart,clarity of purpose, and collaboration, even small nations can reach to the stars.This fund is the natural next step-not a beginning,but a scaling of what’s already working.” — Madin Maseeh, President of MSRO

MALé, MALDIVES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Maldives Space Research Organisation (MSRO) has launched the Maldives Space Capital for High-Impact Fund (MSCHIF) - a $50 million initiative to accelerate the Maldives’ space sector and ensure its benefits extend to other Small Island Developing States (SIDS).As the first space fund created specifically for island nations, MSCHIF marks a historic milestone in advancing sovereign space capabilities, maritime security, climate resilience, and technological equity for the Maldives and beyond.𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥In 2024, MSRO was officially mandated by the Ministry of Defence to lead the Maldives’ space affairs. Over the past three years, MSRO has emerged as a global voice for island nations, having organised the Space for Island Nations Conference (SINC) in 2023 and 2024, co-founded the Space4Ocean Alliance during UNOC 2025, and co-organised the 32nd UN/IAF Workshop at IAC 2025.𝐃𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐋𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐍𝐨𝐰 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐔𝐩Since its inception, MSRO has achieved extraordinary progress without relying on government funding, driven by deep partnerships and creative experimentation. It has shown that innovation and impact don’t require scale.MSRO has led multiple technology demonstrations advancing maritime monitoring and climate resilience. It is commited to enhancing satellite-derived intelligence through innovative algorithms, ground-truthing, and platform design. Recent initiatives—including the Digital Earth Maldives Initiative (DEMI), the Coastal Observation Advances leveraging Space Technology Services (COASTS) project, and space-enabled IoT pilots with the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) and Sony Group—underscore this commitment.In August 2025, MSRO conducted its first microgravity experiment aboard the International Space Station (ISS), sending the first Maldivian mangrove seeds to space as part of a global seed resilience mission led by Jaguar Space.MSCHIF builds on that foundation, transforming proven momentum into a sustainable engine for growth and global impact.𝐔𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐠𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐬Launched at the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in Sydney, the fund is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, ensuring strong regulatory governance and broad access for global investors.“With nearly $5 million in early commitments from Middle Eastern family offices, the fund has already demonstrated significant investor confidence in MSRO’s mission,” said Rajeeshwaran Moorthy, Strategic Advisor to MSRO.The fund’s mission is to develop sovereign space capabilities for the Maldives and other island nations. Capital deployment will be overseen by an independent advisory committee comprising representatives from MSRO, the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), and an independent fiduciary, ensuring transparency and technical integrity.𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐥𝐝𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬The Maldives’ equatorial location and proximity to key trade routes offer strategic advantages for hosting ground stations, SSA infrastructure, and future launch capabilities. MSRO’s current projects already support island nations with data-sharing frameworks for illegal fishing detection, coral reef monitoring, and coastal erosion tracking.𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤MSCHIF will deploy capital across three strategic pillars:1. 𝙄𝙣𝙛𝙧𝙖𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙪𝙘𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙚 - Building the foundational architecture of space sovereignty, including ground stations, deep-space communication, and astronomy infrastructure leveraging the Maldives’ equatorial advantage.2. 𝘼𝙥𝙥𝙡𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙨 - Scaling Earth observation and maritime-monitoring platforms that deliver actionable insights for environmental management, early warning, and national resilience.3. 𝙄𝙣𝙣𝙤𝙫𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 - Supporting frontier R&D, spaceport feasibility studies, and interplanetary research partnerships, ensuring that island nations are participants - not passengers - in the next era of space exploration.“We’ve proven what’s possible with almost nothing. Imagine what we can achieve together with access to capital, technology, and each other,” added Maseeh.𝐓𝐨𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝 𝐚 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐄𝐫𝐚 𝐨𝐟 𝐈𝐬𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧MSRO was founded in the Maldives in 2022, with a vision to help Maldives become a spacefaring nation making significant contributions to the exploration and use of space. Its is now the official space organisation of Maldives through authorisation from the Ministry of Defence._______________________________________________𝘼𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙈𝙖𝙡𝙙𝙞𝙫𝙚𝙨 𝙎𝙥𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙍𝙚𝙨𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙘𝙝 𝙊𝙧𝙜𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 (𝙈𝙎𝙍𝙊)MSRO was founded in the Maldives in 2022, with a vision to help Maldives become a spacefaring nation making significant contributions to the exploration and use of space. Its is now the official space organisation of Maldives through authorisation from the Ministry of Defence._______________________________________________

