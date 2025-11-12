Solar Simplified Partners with Edgewater Park to Deliver Affordable Clean Energy and Savings to Township Residents

Edgewater Park, NJ

EDGEWATER PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Simplified, a leading national Community Solar provider, today announced its first municipal partnership in New Jersey with Edgewater Park Township. Through this collaboration, Edgewater Park residents can now enroll in the Solar Simplified Community Solar program and save up to 45% on their monthly PSE&G electricity costs.

“With today’s economy of ever-rising costs, it’s refreshing to see a program geared to cost savings for our residents,” said Tom Pullion, Township Administrator of Edgewater Park, on behalf of the Mayor and Township Committee. “By partnering with Solar Simplified, we’re helping residents reduce their household energy bills while supporting clean, renewable energy right here in New Jersey.”

Helping Residents Manage Costs and Build a Sustainable Future:

As inflation and living costs continue to challenge families, Solar Simplified’s partnership with Edgewater Park provides meaningful, guaranteed monthly savings, putting money back into residents’ pockets while reducing the community’s carbon footprint.

This collaboration delivers both an economic and environmental win, empowering residents to save up to 45% on their electric costs while supporting New Jersey’s clean energy goals.

Advancing Energy Equity in New Jersey:

As a registered provider with New Jersey Board of Public Utilities, Solar Simplified promotes equitable clean energy access for all New Jersey residents, including low- and moderate-income (LMI) households. At least 51% of all available community solar capacity will be reserved for the families that need these savings the most.

The Solar Simplified model ensures that every resident can benefit from renewable energy without installing panels or switching electric providers. The company also engages local organizations, such as senior centers and housing authorities, to reach LMI customers and help them enroll.

Leading the Way in Long-Term Community Partnerships:

Edgewater Park is the first municipality in New Jersey to join Solar Simplified’s initiative, setting an example for other towns across the state. Together, the Township and Solar Simplified will roll out a community engagement campaign featuring direct mailers, local event sponsorships, and informational sessions to make enrollment simple and accessible.

This partnership marks the beginning of Solar Simplified’s broader New Jersey expansion and its commitment to long-term municipal collaboration. The company plans to replicate this success with other communities across PSE&G and JCP&L territories, with ample capacity available today and additional projects planned for 2026.

Edgewater Park joins more than 100 local organizations and municipalities nationwide, including senior centers, housing authorities, weatherization nonprofits, and other community partners, that work with Solar Simplified to expand access to affordable clean energy and household savings.

“We are thrilled to partner with Edgewater Park and bring the benefits of community solar to New Jersey families,” said Aviv Shalgi, CEO of Solar Simplified. “This partnership marks an exciting milestone for our company, as we expand our efforts to make clean energy affordable and accessible to everyone. We look forward to expanding our footprint across the State and to helping thousands of New Jersey families experience the benefits of community solar.”

Simple, No-Cost Enrollment:

Participation is free, easy, and risk-free. There are no upfront costs, no credit checks, and no installations required. Enrollment is month-to-month, with no penalties for cancellation.

Residents are automatically connected to a nearby solar farm and begin seeing solar bill credits directly on their PSE&G bill within a few billing cycles.

To enroll or learn more, visit SolarSimplified.com/EdgewaterPark or call (888) 420-9831.

About Solar Simplified:

Solar Simplified connects homeowners, renters, and businesses with local solar farms, making it easy to save money and support clean, local energy without fees, upfront costs, or long-term commitments.

As a national Community Solar provider serving tens of thousands of households and partnering with over 100 municipalities and community organizations, Solar Simplified makes renewable energy accessible, affordable, and equitable for all.

