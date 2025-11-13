Solar Simplified Acquires Northern Power & Light, Creating a Community Energy Subscriber Aggregation Powerhouse

Solar Simplified acquires Northern Power & Light

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Simplified, a national leader in Community Solar subscriber aggregation and management, today announced its first-ever acquisition - the multi-million-dollar, all-cash acquisition of Northern Power & Light (NPL), a trail-blazing Community Distributed Generation company known for its community-driven approach, strong municipal ties, disciplined execution, and exceptional asset-owner relationships. This milestone demonstrates Solar Simplified’s financial strength and strategic maturity, underscoring its position as a reliable, growth-focused partner for asset owners and developers across the country.

This acquisition unites two of the most operationally efficient and financially resilient operators in Community Distributed Generation - setting a new standard for reliability, performance, and financial discipline in an industry long defined by volatility and broken promises. Together, Solar Simplified and Northern Power & Light are redefining what’s possible for developers and asset owners by offering a single, scalable platform built for precision, project profitability, and growth.

The acquisition immediately expands Solar Simplified’s footprint across New York, integrating Northern Power & Light’s loyal subscriber network and active project portfolio into Solar Simplified’s national platform. Both companies are profitable, a rarity in the community solar subscriber management sector, reflecting years of disciplined execution, cost efficiency, and strong performance for asset owners. This union creates one of the only financially self-sustaining, fast growing Community Distributed Generation platforms in the U.S.

For developers and asset owners, this acquisition delivers a comprehensive, risk-free solution - combining subscriber acquisition and management, billing, and collections under one simple model. With 100% free churn replacement, guaranteed collections and no upfront acquisition or set up costs, Solar Simplified eliminates uncertainty and protects project economics from the start of operations through the full lifecycle of each asset. This model not only protects project economics but enhances long-term profitability for asset owners by eliminating subscriber-related risk.

Within weeks of the acquisition, joint teams have already added over 50 GWh of new community solar and community generation projects to the combined portfolio, with additional 600 GWh in late-stage negotiations. The acquisition also includes Northern Power & Light’s existing subscriber book of thousands of active subscribers - instantly expanding Solar Simplified’s customer base and reinforcing its position as one of the industry’s most trusted and effective aggregators.

“Northern Power & Light is built on decades of experience in renewable electricity, deep connections with business and residential customers, and innovative policy solutions. Our experienced and practical approach to the Distributed Energy Resources marketplace has allowed us to carve out a unique niche in an industry characterized by startups and the search for quick returns. We’re pleased to have found a growth partner who appreciates what we’ve built and seeks long term sustainable returns, for the company and for asset owners.” said Emmett Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Northern Power & Light.

Emmett along with brother and Co-Founder Ethan Smith will join the Solar Simplified team to grow the NP&L business line. “Partnering with Solar Simplified allows us to build on our successes - expanding our reach, strengthening returns for asset owners, and delivering better value to the customers and communities we serve.” said Ethan.

“This acquisition solidifies our leadership position in one of the fastest-growing energy markets in the country,” said Aviv Shalgi, CEO of Solar Simplified. “We’re not just expanding - we’re building the most reliable, financially disciplined, and scalable platform in Community Distributed Generation. Our focus on efficiency, transparency, and guaranteed performance is redefining what developers and asset owners expect from an aggregator.”

The Solar Simplified–Northern Power & Light acquisition cements Solar Simplified’s status among the very few fully integrated, financially self-sustaining Community Distributed Generation aggregators in the nation. Combining Northern Power & Light’s local expertise with Solar Simplified’s national technology platform and financial strength, the unified company is positioned to deliver superior performance, guaranteed results, and long-term value to developers, asset owners, and subscribers alike.

The future of community energy is efficient, predictable, and profitable for all - and it’s already here.

About Solar Simplified:

Solar Simplified is a national leader in Community Solar aggregation, revolutionizing the industry by eliminating customer-related risks and barriers for developers. By seamlessly matching residents and businesses with local solar farms and handling all aspects of acquisition, management, billing, and collections, Solar Simplified enables developers and independent power producers to scale quickly and effectively. Committed to sustainability and equity, Solar Simplified focuses on expanding clean energy access for all, with a strong emphasis on serving Low- and Moderate-Income households. Community Solar – Simplified.

About Northern Power & Light:

NP&L is a vertically integrated Distributed Energy Resources Provider based in New York’s Adirondack Mountains. With roots in small hydro, NP&L brings asset-owner expertise to the innovative DER space, navigating utility relations and shaping state policy to the benefit of asset owners and customers. As a regional electricity provider, NP&L has deep experience with rural, community-focused customer acquisition and retention. A multi-generational family company, NP&L innovates from a basis grounded in operational performance and conservative financial principles.

Legal Disclaimer:

