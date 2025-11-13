South Beach Wellness Center to Host “Season of Wellness” Holiday Event on November 15

Season of Wellness Event Maribel Dixon, APRN in front of clinic sign at the Lutz/Wesley Chapel location, welcoming patients to the newly expanded wellness center

Wesley Chapel wellness center to offer health consultations, demonstrations, and promotions on November 15, 2025.

The Season of Wellness is about connection—helping people learn about innovative approaches to health and showing how wellness can be an accessible, sustainable part of daily life” — Maribel Dixon, Nurse Practitioner

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Beach Wellness Center will host its annual Season of Wellness Holiday Event on Saturday, November 15, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at its facility. The event aims to bring together members of the community to explore ways to improve health, learn about wellness services, and connect with local professionals.The gathering will offer guests an opportunity to learn more about holistic wellness options and the range of health services available at South Beach Wellness Center. Attendees can expect an engaging mix of demonstrations, consultations, and interactive experiences throughout the afternoon.Event highlights include:Meet-and-greet with South Beach Wellness Center’s healthcare teamInteractive demonstrations of available treatments and wellness technologiesComplimentary consultations with wellness professionalsInformational sessions focused on health and preventive careRefreshments and networking opportunities for community membersPrize drawings and giveaways throughout the event“We look forward to welcoming our community to this special event,” said Maribel Dixon, Nurse Practitioner at South Beach Wellness Center. “The Season of Wellness is about connection—helping people learn about innovative approaches to health and showing how wellness can be an accessible, sustainable part of daily life.”The event is open to the public, and first-time visitors are encouraged to attend to learn more about South Beach Wellness Center’s services and programs. Space for consultations and demonstrations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.For additional details about the Season of Wellness Holiday Event or information about ongoing health and wellness programs, visit the South Beach Wellness Center website or contact the center directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.