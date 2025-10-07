South Beach Wellness Center Introduces Red Light Therapy in Wesley Chapel, FL

Maribel Dixon, APRN in front of clinic sign at the Lutz/Wesley Chapel location, welcoming patients to the newly expanded wellness center A South Beach Wellness Clinic client experiencing non-invasive Red Light Therapy in a relaxing, private treatment room at the Lutz/Wesley Chapel clinic A client receives a session of Red Light Therapy at South Beach Wellness Clinic, highlighting the comfortable and private setting in Lutz/Wesley Chapel

A trusted Lutz/Wesley Chapel clinic expands whole-body care with cutting-edge Red Light Therapy

Adding Red Light Therapy to our clinic allows us to give patients a powerful, non-invasive option for healing and rejuvenation” — Maribel Dixon, APRN

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- South Beach Wellness Center, a leading provider of integrative health and wellness services in the Lutz and Wesley Chapel community, is excited to announce the addition of Red Light Therapy to its comprehensive treatment offerings. This innovative service joins the clinic’s existing specialties in Direct Primary Care (DPC) and Hormone Therapy, further supporting its mission to provide personalized, whole-body wellness solutions.A Breakthrough in Non-Invasive WellnessRed Light Therapy is a non-invasive treatment that uses low-level light to stimulate cellular regeneration, improve circulation, and reduce inflammation. Clients have experienced benefits including:* Enhanced skin health and improved collagen production* Reduced joint pain, muscle soreness, and stiffness* Accelerated recovery from exercise or injuries* Boosted energy and metabolism support* Immune system regulation and improved overall wellness“Adding Red Light Therapy to our clinic allows us to give patients a powerful, non-invasive option for healing and rejuvenation,” said Maribel Dixon, APRN at South Beach Wellness Center. “It complements our core services—like direct primary care, hormone optimization, and vitamin therapies—by giving patients another effective, drug-free way to take control of their health.”South Beach Wellness Center: Holistic Care for Your HealthConveniently located in Lutz/Wesley Chapel, FL, South Beach Wellness Center has become the trusted choice for patients seeking science-based, customized wellness care. The clinic’s team of providers specializes in a wide range of services, including:* Direct Primary Care (DPC): Convenient, affordable healthcare with a focus on preventive medicine.* Hormone Therapy: Advanced hormonal balancing for men and women to optimize vitality, energy, and healthy aging.* Red Light Therapy: The newest addition, designed to support healing, wellness, and cosmetic goals.About South Beach Wellness CenterSouth Beach Wellness Center is dedicated to empowering patients through personalized care, innovative treatments, and preventive wellness strategies. Serving clients in the Lutz and Wesley Chapel area, the clinic stands out as a hub for holistic health solutions that combine modern science with compassionate care.

