From Outlaw to Airline Captain: On Wings of Luck Chronicles an Unforgettable Life Transformation

A Riveting Memoir of Transformation and Triumph by Renowned Arizona Author Dale Arenson

It is never too late to chase your dreams.” — Dale Arenson

Acclaimed author and former airline Captain Dale Arenson unveils his autobiographical series with On Wings of Luck: From Outlaw Biker to Airline Pilot and Beyond. This compelling memoir invites readers into a fearless personal journey—from the dangerous freedom of outlaw biker culture to the disciplined, high-stakes world of commercial aviation.

Arenson reflects on his outlaw life, where rebellion and survival defined daily life. Told with candor and grit, his story reveals the harsh realities of a path that tested his identity and limits. Yet, the narrative takes an extraordinary turn as Arenson chooses to walk away from the chaos and pursue an entirely different calling: becoming a professional airline pilot.

Through determination, resilience, and unwavering belief in his own potential, Arenson not only transforms his life but redefines it. His journey is a testament to the power of second chances and the courage required to break free from the past.

Arenson leaves readers with an empowering message drawn from his lived experience:

“Never let anyone tell you that you can’t do something — especially yourself.”

On Wings of Luck is more than a memoir — it is a bold reminder that destiny is not predetermined, and reinvention is always possible. Readers seeking inspiration, adventure, and authentic storytelling will find exactly that in Arenson’s unforgettable life story.

About the Author

Dale Arenson is a renowned Arizona author, former outlaw biker, and retired commercial airline pilot. His books are known for their unfiltered storytelling, emotional depth, and inspiring themes of transformation and resilience.

