Renowned Adventurer and Author Mike Honeycutt Releases Spanish Edition of His Global Hunting Memoir — Hacia lo Salvaje

With the release of his Spanish-edition memoir, Hacia lo Salvaje, Mike Honeycutt offers a bridge between cultures, languages, and the untamed wild.

Celebrated explorer and author Mike Honeycutt have unveiled the Spanish edition of his widely praised travel memoir Into the Wild, now titled Hacia lo Salvaje. This new edition brings Honeycutt's powerful storytelling and adventurous spirit to Spanish-speaking audiences worldwide, offering readers an unforgettable journey through some of the most remote and awe-inspiring landscapes on Earth. Hacia lo Salvaje also celebrates cultural diversity, offering glimpses into the traditions, beliefs, and landscapes of distant worlds. Each page speaks of unity through exploration — reminding readers that no matter how far we travel, the search for meaning and belonging remains universal. Spanning over two decades of global exploration, Hacia lo Salvaje follows Honeycutt's expeditions across six continents — from the deserts of Mongolia and the jungles of Cameroon to the icy expanses of Canada and the highlands of South America. Each chapter combines thrilling accounts of big-game hunting, travel, and cultural discovery, revealing a deep respect for nature and the people who live closest to it. Beyond its stories of travel and discovery, Hacia lo Salvaje stands as a tribute to the resilience of the human spirit and the connection between language and experience. Through this Spanish edition, Honeycutt extends his invitation to readers across the globe to embrace adventure not only as a physical pursuit, but as a path toward understanding and personal growth.

“This book is more than a collection of adventures — it’s a reflection on courage, patience, and the relationship between humankind and the natural world,” says Honeycutt. “Through this Spanish edition, I hope to share my passion for exploration and my reverence for the wild with new readers across cultures.”

Translated with precision to maintain the authenticity of Honeycutt’s voice, Hacia lo Salvaje delivers vivid detail, emotional depth, and an enduring appreciation for the outdoors. From close encounters with African wildlife to quiet moments in the mountains of New Zealand, the book captures the raw beauty and unpredictability of life beyond the beaten path.

Learn more about Mike W. Honeycutt by visiting his website: www.mwhpublishingco.com. “Into the Wild Spanish Edition” trilogy is available in print versions at Amazon, Barnes and Noble and other online bookstores.

