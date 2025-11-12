The Legend Continues: Nation's #1 Holiday Party Celebrates 38th Year

MATZOBALL® will celebrate its landmark 38th year of bringing Jewish singles together for the ultimate night of schmoozing, dancing, and romantic possibilities on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, December 24, 2025.

Turning 38 years is a massive milestone, and the energy for this year's MATZOBALL® is electric” — Andrew Rudnick, founder of MATZOBALL® and Jewzz

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Get ready to trade silent nights for epic connections! Labeled the #1 holiday party in the country by USA Today, MATZOBALL will celebrate its landmark 38th year of bringing Jewish singles together for the ultimate night of schmoozing, dancing, and romantic possibilities on Christmas Eve, Wednesday, December 24, 2025.This year, the legacy event is bigger and bolder than ever, hitting seven of the hottest cities coast-to-coast, while continuing to champion the fusion of nightlife and next-generation connection with its revolutionary digital companion, the Jewzz app.From the creators of MATZOBALL, Jewzz is the free, premier Jewish dating app that is revolutionizing the dating scene with verified profiles and real-time video speed dating. MATZOBALLhas a decades-long history of fostering thousands of friendships, romances, and marriages. Now, Jewzz extends this legacy, offering daily chances for singles to connect face-to-face virtually before meeting in person at the most unforgettable event of the year.MATZOBALL2025 Event Highlights:Boca RatonCelebrate the night at the glamorous Boca Luna Luxe Lounge. 111 SE Mizner Blvd, Boca Raton, FLDate & Time: Dec 24, 9:00 PM EST - 3:00 AM ESTBostonParty like royalty at the magnificent The Grand Boston. 58 Seaport Blvd #300, Boston, MADate & Time: Dec 24, 9:00 PM EST - 2:00 AM ESTLos AngelesSchmooze on the West Coast. The perfect venue for LA's biggest night is Skybar. 8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CADate & Time: Dec 24, 10:00 PM PST - 2:00 PM PSTMiamiExperience the world-famous energy of LIV Nightclub Miami on South Beach. 4441 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FLDate & Time: Dec 24, 10:00 PM EST - 4:00 AM ESTNew York CityHead to the iconic beats of Musica Club NYC for a night of pure excitement. 637 W 50th St, New York, NYDate & Time: Dec 24, 10:00 PM EST - 4:00 AM ESTPhiladelphiaStep into the double-sided fun of Midnight & The Wicked in the heart of the city. 1500 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PADate & Time: Dec 24, 9:00 PM EST - 2:00 AM ESTWashington, DCDance the night away across four decades at the legendary Decades DC. 1219 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DCDate & Time: Dec 24, 9:00 PM EST - 3:00 AM EST“Turning 38 years is a massive milestone, and the energy for this year's MATZOBALLis electric,” says Andrew Rudnick, founder of MATZOBALLand Jewzz. “We’ve always been the ultimate catalyst for Jewish connections, and now with the Jewzz app, we’re providing a vetted, video-first platform that lets singles meet face-to-face virtually. It's the ultimate one-two punch: Find your connection online, and celebrate your good fortune at the biggest party of the year!”About MATZOBALLMATZOBALLis a yearly party for Jewish singles held annually on December 24th. Since its inception in 1987, it has attracted over 400,000 attendees and generated more than $15 million in revenue. MATZOBALLwas founded by Andrew Rudnick, owner of Mazel Events, LLC. To learn more, visit matzoball.org.About JewzzFind your Jewish match with Jewzz, the Jewish dating app created by the team behind MATZOBALL. Combining decades of matchmaking expertise with cutting-edge technology, Jewzz is where tradition meets innovation. Learn more at jewzz.com.

