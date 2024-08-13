Families Go Wild for Latest from Earth Mama Organics
Beloved Brand Launches Wild Peppermint Hand & Body WashCLACKAMAS, OR, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Earth Mama Organics, makers of pure, simple, and safe products formulated with effective, organic ingredients, is pleased to launch their latest release: Wild Peppermint Hand & Body Wash.
A castile-based soap made with organic oils, Wild Peppermint Hand & Body Wash is a deliciously scented natural cleanser for babies, kids, families, and beyond. Smooth and moisturizing, this foaming wash leaves skin clean and soft and is a safe way to wash everything from dirty hands, baby feet, and pet paws to countertops, bathtubs, makeup brushes, and more. Free of synthetic fragrance, Triclosan, phthalates, parabens, and sulfates, Wild Peppermint Hand & Body Wash is dermatologist-tested and clinically tested for irritation.
Earth Mama’s foaming castile soaps provide cleaning power that families can trust, made of pure organic ingredients certified by Oregon Tilth, Leaping Bunny and Plastic Neutral. Ideal for washing hands and bodies, making DIY baby wipes, washing fruits and vegetables, and even household cleaning, castile soaps also offer simple and pure cleansing power and effective germ protection.
Unlike many popular castile soaps, Earth Mama's foaming castile soaps are smooth and moisturizing, so you're getting all the clean without dry skin. Add sweet, not sting-y peppermint and you’ve got a refreshing soap the whole family will love.
The Wild Peppermint Hand & Body Wash joins Earth Mama’s popular line of all-purpose castile soaps, including Sweet Orange Baby Wash, Calming Lavender Baby Wash, Ginger Fresh Body Wash, and Simply Non-Scents Baby Wash, which is truly unscented.
Available in 5.3oz and 1-liter sizes, Wild Peppermint Hand & Body Wash is available in the U.S. and Canada at www.earthmamaorganics.com for an SRP of $9.99 and $34.99.
About Earth Mama Organics
Earth Mama Organics manufactures obsessively clean herbal care For Everyone and Their Mother®. Founded in 2002 by a nurse and herbalist, Earth Mama’s products are formulated with effective organic ingredients that are safe for everyone, including pregnant and breastfeeding women and their families. Trusted by mamas worldwide, Earth Mama combines generations of women’s wisdom, traditional herbal remedies, and evidence-based research to formulate certified organic herbal teas, castile-based soaps, balms, lotions, deodorants, sunscreen and more. Learn more at www.earthmamaorganics.com.
