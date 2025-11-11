Supporting Veterans & Their Families with Education Goals

Governor Kathy Hochul today reaffirmed New York State’s unwavering commitment to supporting those who have served through programs that expand access to higher education and financial aid, in recognition of Veterans Day. New York State remains a national leader in honoring the service and sacrifice of veterans by providing resources and opportunities that help them and their families pursue their educational goals. Through the recent expanded eligibility for the Veterans Tuition Award (VTA), more veterans can benefit from tuition coverage at colleges and universities across New York.

“Veterans and their families deserve more than recognition — they deserve meaningful support that helps them thrive,” Governor Hochul said. “By expanding financial aid, strengthening resources, and celebrating their contributions through events across the state, we are ensuring New York remains a leader in supporting those who served so they can build brighter and more successful futures.”

Through the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation (HESC) and the New York State Department of Veterans’ Services, New York offers college financial aid programs and dedicated support for veterans and their dependents:

New York State offers dedicated events throughout the year to help veterans and their families better understand and access the education benefits available to them. As part of this ongoing commitment, HESC will co-host an event with the NYC Department of Veterans’ Services that will provide information on available financial aid programs, offer personalized guidance, and create an open forum for veterans and their families to ask questions and learn how to maximize the education opportunities available to them.

New York State Higher Education Services Corporation President Dr. Guillermo Linares said, “New York’s veterans and their families have given so much in service to our country. They’ve put it all on the line to protect our freedoms and our way of life. At HESC, we’re proud to honor that service by helping them continue their journey through higher education. Supporting those who’ve sacrificed for us is one of the most meaningful ways we can give back.”

New York State Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner Viviana M. DeCohen said, “Education is one of the most powerful forces for transformation in a Veteran’s life. It opens doors to new careers, strengthens families, and honors the skills, discipline, and leadership that our incredible Service Members bring home. Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, and with the strong partnership of Dr. Guillermo Linares and his dedicated team at HESC, New York continues to ensure that Veterans and Military Families have clear, supported pathways to success in the classroom and beyond. Our New York State Department of Veterans’ Services is proud to stand with our higher-education partners to help all who served turn their aspirations into achievement and build futures worthy of their sacrifice.”

New York City Department of Veterans’ Services Commissioner James Hendon said, “New York honors service best by opening doors. When a veteran or surviving family member can afford a SUNY or CUNY classroom, that’s stability today and mobility tomorrow. Our message is simple: help yourself by using these benefits — and help one more veteran do the same.”

State University of New York Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “SUNY is proud to offer an excellent, affordable education for all New Yorkers, including our veterans, at every stage of their higher education journey. Veterans enrich our campuses through their diverse life experiences, and we are appreciative of their bravery, service, and dedication to our nation. Through enhanced tuition benefits, credit for prior military service and education, a veterans enrollment and support internship program, and other services, SUNY works to ensure our veterans are welcomed and achieve success at each of our institutions, and we thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and support of New York servicemembers and veterans.”

City University of New York Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “CUNY values veterans and their families for their service and is committed to helping them obtain the education and training they need. The expanded tuition benefits and other resources provided by New York State open opportunities for more veterans and their families to find pathways to success at CUNY. We thank Governor Hochul for her ongoing commitment to keeping higher education accessible to all New Yorkers.”

New York State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “Higher education has the power to open doors to new possibilities and transform lives. For New Yorkers who have served our country, it represents an exciting new chapter — one that builds on their service and strengthens their future. I urge all servicemembers and their families to learn about the many programs and financial aid opportunities New York State provides to help veterans and their loved ones achieve their goals.”

State Senator Toby Ann Stavisky said, “It's important that New York continues to honor our veterans not only with words, but with opportunity and affordability. Veterans often face unique challenges as they return to civilian life, balancing coursework with family responsibilities or coping with the lasting effects of their service. These benefits reflect our shared belief that no veteran should have to choose between their service and their future. I thank Governor Hochul, Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and Speaker Carl Heastie for their commitment to our veterans and their educational journey.”

For more information about HESC’s programs for veterans, as well as other grant, scholarship, and loan forgiveness programs that HESC has available, visit hesc.ny.gov.