Historic Agreement

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, ESD and New York State continue to build and fortify economic and cultural bridges with international partners. The Dominican Republic has long been a key partner and vibrant contributor to New York’s success, and today’s agreement underscores the importance of deepening those ties. Through programs like Global NY and partnerships with NUAIR, we are expanding opportunities for business growth, job creation and technological collaboration that benefit communities from Santo Domingo to State Street.”

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said, “New York is home to some of the nation’s strongest emergency management professionals who have dedicated their lives to keeping their communities safe in the face of an ever growing number of threats. We are proud to be able to share our knowledge and experience with our partners in the Dominican Republic - we are all stronger when we work together.”

New York State Bridge Authority Executive Director Dr. Minosca Alcantara said, “It has been a tremendous honor to join Governor Hochul and her delegation during this mission and strengthen the deep bonds between the State of New York and the Dominican Republic. Cross-cultural exchanges like this have been beneficial to Dominicans and New Yorkers alike. The New York State Bridge Authority stands ready to continue collaborating with our Dominican engineering counterparts and do all we can to improve infrastructure resilience both in the D.R. and in New York.”

New York State Higher Education Services Corporation President Dr. Guillermo Linares said, “As member of her cabinet and as part of the Dominican Diaspora, it is a high honor to have joined Governor Hochul in her historic trip to the Dominican Republic to forge stronger ties between the State of New York and the Dominican Republic, home to more than one million Dominicans. These two declarations of intent with strength our relationship and support our Dominican community.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “New York State has strong connections with the Dominican Republic, and thanks to Governor Hochul and this new collaborative agreement, SUNY will be able to deepen those bonds further. This multi-year partnership will help advance research, educational excellence, workforce development, and shared solutions to help benefit communities in New York and the Dominican Republic.”

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “Agriculture is critical to both New York and the Dominican Republic’s economies, and there is a real opportunity here to further our collaboration, building a strong trade relationship that will be mutually beneficial and sharing best practices in the areas of agricultural innovation, drone technology, and so much more. I’m proud to join the Governor as we engage in this important effort and look forward to growing this partnership moving forward.”

Dormitory Authority of the State of New York President and CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “It was a privilege to join Governor Hochul on this important mission to deepen New York’s partnership with the Dominican Republic. At DASNY, we know that smart, inclusive infrastructure investments drive opportunity and strengthen communities. We stand ready to contribute our expertise to support projects that emerge from this collaboration, continuing our 80-year tradition of building a stronger, more equitable New York.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “This exciting collaboration will allow us to build on CUNY’s deep ties to the Dominican community to leverage our longstanding commitment to exceptional public higher education, career success for students and research with a strong public impact. Working with our partners in the Dominican Republic and colleagues from SUNY, we will create new pathways for students and faculty to advance research, strengthen communities across both countries and develop innovative solutions to some of today’s most pressing challenges.”

